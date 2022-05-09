Alex Scott is the latest star to join the ITV series The Games.

After originally airing on Channel 4, ITV has rebooted the series and it’s set to launch tonight (May 9).

Ex-professional footballer Alex Scott is the show’s trackside reporter, but she’s come a long way in the last few years.

In an interview last year with Women’s Health last year, the former Strictly Come Dancing star confessed that she once turned to alcohol for comfort.

Alex Scott is a trackside commentator on The Games (Credit: BBC)

The Games star Alex Jones drank ‘most nights’

After being announced as a BBC Sports pundit in 2018, Alex experienced some serious trolling.

Some misogynistic viewers were unhappy with her hiring and decided to target her on social media as a result.

It was the only thing that could help me sleep or numb everything that was going on around me.

The trolling became so intense that Alex felt compelled to turn to alcohol.

Things became so tough that Alex was drinking “most nights” and would go through numerous bottles just to block out the trolls.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“I was drinking most nights. I would easily go through bottles to try and switch off,” she explained.

“It was the only thing that could help me sleep or numb everything that was going on around me… it was the death threats, the abuse, all of that.”

Alex Scott has had a tough time with trolls (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “I found myself pulling away from everyone around me, not wanting to talk to anyone.”

Alex said turning to booze was “unlike her” and she underwent therapy to help her deal with trolling issues.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

The TV star eventually decided enough was enough. As a result, she turned to therapy and became an advocate for others who are struggling to do the same.

She called it her “I can’t take it any more, I need to tell you all what I’m going through moment”.

And Alex said going to therapy was the most “enlightening thing I’ve ever done in my life”.

Viewers can start watching the show when The Games begins on Monday, May 9 at 9pm on ITV. Elsewhere, episodes will also be available on ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, will you watch The Games on ITV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.