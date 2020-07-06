Alex Brooker: Disability And Me documentary leaves fans emotional

Alex Brooker: Disability And Me saw The Last Leg host confront what disability really means in Britain today.

Alex has been disabled since he was born. He has hand and arm impairments and a prosthetic leg. The presenter decided to embark on this journey to come to terms with his identity as a disabled person.

He admitted in an interview with BBC News: "When I did Sink or Swim, there was a moment in Lake Windermere where I struggled, and I felt for the first time in as many years as I can remember, that my disability was beating me.

"I felt very disabled and I got very emotional. So I took a step back, and thought, 'I'm clearly not fully OK, and I have to work some stuff out about how I feel about it'."

Alex Brooker wanted to come to terms with his disability (Credit: BBC)

Read more: The Durrells fans want ITV to make a new series

What happened in Alex Brooker: Disability And Me?

Alex revisited his own past, asking his mum about his disability and the impact it had on his family.

Viewers at home particularly warmed to Alex's mum as she opened up about her experiences as the parent of a disabled child. She said when he was born "that instant love was there".

She continued: "When I came home, I then shut myself off because I didn't know how I was supposed to be because I didn't know if I was supposed to protect Alex from the world or protect the world from Alex."

Alex acknowledged she was left with more memories of the past than he is, so it must be harder for her.

Such an incredible, emotive, honest and heartwarming documentary.

Alex Brooker's mum was very honest about her experiences (Credit: BBC)

"You block a lot of things out," she told him, "But when you do go through photos, it's like it was yesterday."

Alex also met his childhood friend Andy, who has spina bifida, and talked to other disabled Brits about their day-to-day reality.

He chatted to other disabled fans at Arsenal's Disabled Supporters' Club, and met Paralympic swimmer Suzie Rodgers.

The documentary helped Alex get a better understanding of himself and the issues around his disability.

What did fans say about the Alex Brooker documentary?

Alex's documentary moved viewers, who were especially thankful to him for sharing his story.

Alex Brooker has always talked about disability in a way that has broken down perceptions. But this programme about his disability is even more of an eye opener. Hearing from his Mum was amazing #alexbrookerdisabilityandme — Meium (@meium) July 5, 2020

Watching @alex_brooker Disability and me. An honest view on disability should be proud doing it. #AlexBrookerDisabilityAndMe — Karl Daniel (@KarlDanielUK) July 5, 2020

If you didn't watch this uplifting documentary tonight it's available on BBCiplayer .Well done Alex Brooker 👏#DisabilityandMe #Disabilityhatecrime #AlexBrooker pic.twitter.com/58oZT3apyE — suzyallthatglitters (@suzyglitter1) July 5, 2020

Absolutely brilliant documentary tonight also your Mam is fabulous #AlexBrooker — Nicola Browell (@broweln) July 5, 2020

@alexbrooker watching your Doc with my 7 year old who has physical issues. Thank you so much for helping this all make sense to him, very real and touching 🙏🏼. #alexbrooker — Katie Smith (@Woowaa82) July 5, 2020

Read more: The Chase viewers divided over Ann Widdecombe

Did you watch the documentary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.