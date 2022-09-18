Alan Titchmarsh on his friendship with ‘amazing’ King Charles and why he ‘feels’ for him

TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh previously opened up about his “amazing” friendship with the now King Charles III.

The 73-year-old gardener also shared a touching message as he revealed he has sympathy for the royal.

Alan, who appears on programmes including Love Your Weekend, has long been a favourite of the royal family and a close friend of the king.

TV’s Alan Titchmarsh has previously revealed he has a close friendship with King Charles (Credit: Cover Images)

Alan Titchmarsh on relationship with King Charles

After many years in TV, Alan has often met and worked with the Royal Family.

As a result, he’s developed a close bond with one senior royal figure in particular – Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

In an interview he described the new king as “amazing”.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their infamous interview in 2021 with Oprah Winfrey, Alan spoke out in support of Charles.

Alan told the Mirror: “He is an amazing man. I feel for him a lot.

“I think it’s sad he’s had to be put through what he’s been put through. But he’s got enough people, I hope, who value what he does and who can see what he does and can field for him.”

He added: “He’s a man who has dedicated his life to his country, and changed lives. He’s reached the parts that many other organisations can’t reach.”

Alan defended King Charles from criticism over his failed marriage to Diana (Credit: ITV)

Defending Charles over comments about Princess Diana

Gardening guru Alan has also spoken out in defence of Charles before.

As a regular host who has fronted several TV programmes about the Royal Family, Alan spoke out over harsh criticism for Charles’ failed marriage.

Speaking about his relationship with the Prince of Wales in 2011, Alan also emphasised how hard Charles works, revealing it is “harder than anyone else he knows”.

He also confessed he believes Charles has been represented unfairly and suggested that may be related to his former marriage to the late Princess Diana.

Alan said in an interview at the time: “His commitment to this country, to so many people and organisations, is just amazing. And I think it is a terrible shame that people still judge him on a failed marriage.

“If we judged all our friends on their marriages we might not have any left.

“I really value his friendship,” he added.

Of course, Charles is now married to Camilla, who now holds the title Queen Consort.

But will Brits warm to them as King and Queen Consort? At the moment it most certainly appears the answer to that question is a firm yes.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh is on Sunday mornings at 10am on ITV.

