The Queen’s reaction to Alan Titchmarsh‘s gushing comments at a Platinum Jubilee event left ITV viewers in hysterics yesterday (Sunday, May 15).

The hilarious incident happened during a Platinum Jubilee event at Windsor yesterday evening.

The Queen attended a Platinum Jubilee event yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Alan Titchmarsh at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event

Yesterday saw the Queen attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

At the show, the Household Cavalry Musical Ride performed a choreographed routine, whilst stars such as Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise, and Damian Lewis did performances and gave speeches.

One star who gave a speech at the event was Alan Titchmarsh. During his speech, Alan gushed over the Queen, drawing a hilarious reaction from the 96-year-old monarch.

“For over 70 years, there has been one constant heartbeat in this nation,” the 73-year-old said.

“And that heartbeat belongs to Her Majesty, the Queen.”

The camera then cut to the Queen, who simply shrugged as the audience applauded her.

Royal fans found the Queen’s reaction hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of royal fans found the Queen’s reaction to Alan’s gushing hilarious.

Many headed to Twitter to comment on it last night.

“I saw that too it was so funny!!” one viewer tweeted under a clip of the incident.

“I love this! The perfect reaction,” another said.

“Love her sense of humour, fabulous Queen!” a third wrote.

“Hahaha brilliant!” another tweeted.

“The Queen always seems like she would be a right laugh,” a fifth commented.

Her Majesty has been seen out and about recently (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

The Queen news

This is just the second time that Her Majesty has been seen in public since Prince Philip‘s memorial back in March.

Her Majesty was seen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, May 13.

The 96-year-old beamed as she was driven to the event.

Her appearance came after she was forced to pull out of the State Opening of Parliament earlier in the week.

Prince Charles attended the engagement in her place.

Plenty of royal fans were happy to see the Queen out and about on Friday.

“Yay! So happy she is out doing something she loves,” one fan tweeted.

“Aw what a lovely surprise!! It’s so good to see her again,” another said.

