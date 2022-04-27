Alan Carr has opened up about the breakdown of his marriage to his husband and what caused his split.

The comedian announced that he and his ex-partner, Paul, had split after three years of marriage and nearly 14 years together in January.

Alan and Paul tied the knot in 2018, and pop superstar Adele officiated the ceremony.

During an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday, Alan opened up about his divorce.

“Oh me and Paul, 14 years,” said Alan. “That’s a long time. Which in gay years, is 207 years!”

Alan went on to explain that the breakdown of their marriage happened at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dealing with being with each other 24/7 and the stress of the new normal caused an irreparable shift in their marriage said the comedian.

He explained: “I wrote the tour, and then our marriage broke down during Covid because it was so stressful. And then I was going on stage and I was just like, ‘Well this doesn’t make sense, this doesn’t make sense.’

“So we’re divorced now, he’s excited about the future, I’m excited about the future. We’re still always going to be friends because we’ve been through so much together.”

He went on to share that his marriage inspired some of the material for his new tour.

“It’s quite emotional, uplifting and it was actually my therapy really,” he said.

Meanwhile, the pair announced their split in a statement in January.

A spokesperson said: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Shortly after the announcement, Paul was jailed for drink-driving.

However, he was released from jail after two nights. A judge told Paul that he wanted to give him the chance to turn his life around. As a result, Paul later decided to stay at a rehabilitation centre.

