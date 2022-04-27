Alan Carr in patterned shirt on Lorraine today April 27, 2022
TV

Alan Carr reveals reason behind split from husband during Lorraine interview

The Chatty Man star announced his split in January

By Joshua Haigh

Alan Carr has opened up about the breakdown of his marriage to his husband and what caused his split.

The comedian announced that he and his ex-partner, Paul, had split after three years of marriage and nearly 14 years together in January.

Alan and Paul tied the knot in 2018, and pop superstar Adele officiated the ceremony.

Alan Carr smiles in suit at ITV Palooza
TV’s Alan Carr has blamed his split on the pandemic (Credit: Cover Images)

Alan Carr marriage

During an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday, Alan opened up about his divorce.

“Oh me and Paul, 14 years,” said Alan. “That’s a long time. Which in gay years, is 207 years!”

Alan went on to explain that the breakdown of their marriage happened at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dealing with being with each other 24/7 and the stress of the new normal caused an irreparable shift in their marriage said the comedian.

Alan Carr in patterned shirt on Lorraine today April 27, 2022
Alan appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

He explained: “I wrote the tour, and then our marriage broke down during Covid because it was so stressful. And then I was going on stage and I was just like, ‘Well this doesn’t make sense, this doesn’t make sense.’

“So we’re divorced now, he’s excited about the future, I’m excited about the future. We’re still always going to be friends because we’ve been through so much together.”

He went on to share that his marriage inspired some of the material for his new tour.

“It’s quite emotional, uplifting and it was actually my therapy really,” he said.

Alan Carr smiles in brown suit jacket at event
Alan Carr appeared on Lorraine to discuss his split from his husband, Paul (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, the pair announced their split in a statement in January.

A spokesperson said: “They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Shortly after the announcement, Paul was jailed for drink-driving.

However, he was released from jail after two nights. A judge told Paul that he wanted to give him the chance to turn his life around. As a result, Paul later decided to stay at a rehabilitation centre.

