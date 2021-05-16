Alan Carr Epic Gameshow viewers expressed concerns over Shane Richie last night.

The former EastEnders star, 57, rocked up on the ITV entertainment programme to take part in a Name That Tune special.

Even though Shane seemed his usual chipper self, some viewers asked if he was okay.

Some fans asked Shane if he was okay (Credit: ITV)

What did Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow viewers say about Shane Richie?

Shane turned up on the show looking dapper in a navy suit and white shirt, with his hair swept back.

But that didn’t stop fans from airing their shock at the actor and TV presenter’s appearance.

One fan tweeted about Shane’s appearance, and said: “Hope he’s OK.”

Another remarked: “Shane Richie is looking a wee bit peaky this evening.”

Read more: Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie marriage: Who did he cheat on her with?

In addition, a third wrote: “Is Shane Richie okay?”

Others wondered if Shane had makeup on which may have made him look slightly paler.

One asked: “Did someone from The Addams Family do Shane Richie’s makeup?”

ED! has contacted reps for Shane for comment.

Shane – who played Alfie Moon in EastEnders between 2002 and 2019 – was joined on Alan Carr’s show by TV presenters Gabby Logan and Vick Hope, and actor Richard Blackwood.

Shane appeared his usual chipper self (Credit: ITV)

How did Shane Richie do on the show?

Sadly, he and Richard finished with the least amount of points, and it was Vick Hope who made it to the final.

The former Strictly contestant won a total of £22,100 for her chosen charity.

Back in March, Shane revealed on This Morning that he needed to lose a stone to fit into a dress for an upcoming West End stage role.

The father-of-five is reprising his role as drag queen Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Shane’s wife is actress Christie Goddard (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shane, who’s married to actress Christie Goddard, 42, lost a stone during his stint on I’m A Celebrity last year, but put it back on after the ITV show finished.

Read more: I’m A Celeb’s Shane Richie wants to adopt his sixth child

He told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “I am now starting to get back into a bit of boxing training, watching what I eat, because I really need to get back into a size 12.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.