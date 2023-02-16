After The Flood: Happy Valley and Sherwood stars front new ITV drama

ITV has announced a new mystery drama, After the Flood, starring Happy Valley star Sophie Rundle and Sherwood actress Lorraine Ashbourne.

After the Flood is written by BAFTA-nominated writer and actor Mick Ford. He’s previously worked on big series such as Stay Close, Living the Dream and The Stranger.

It’s got a cast filled with recognisable faces and a tense story too!

Here’s everything you need to know about After the Flood…

Sophie Rundle, who played PC Kirsten McAskill in Happy Valley, joins After the Flood (Credit: BBC)

What is After the Flood about?

After the Flood follows PC Joanna Marshall, who becomes obsessed with solving what happened to an unidentified man who is found dead in a lift after a devastating flood.

While police assume the man became trapped as the water rose, Joanna questions how he got into the lift and why nobody knows who he is.

The flood threatens to expose secrets and put fortunes and reputations at risk in the small town it happens in. But how far will people go to protect themselves?

ITV teases: “The mystery unfolds across the series while we also see the real impact of climate change on the lives of residents in this small town.

Lorraine Ashbourne aka Daphne Sparrow from Sherwood also joins the cast (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of After the Flood on ITV?

Sophie Rundle, who played PC Kirsten McAskill in Happy Valley, will lead the cast as PC Joanna Marshall. She’s also known for her roles in Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders.

Sherwood’s Lorraine Ashbourne will play Joanna’s mother Molly. You’ll probably recognise her for her roles in I Hate Susie and Bridgerton.

Philip Glenister joins the cast as property developer Jack Radcliffe. You might recognise him as Gene Hunt from Life on Mars.

Nicholas Gleaves, who Coronation Street fans will recognise as Duncan Radfield, plays Joanna’s boss Sergeant Phil Mackie.

Jamestown actor Matt Stokoe will plays Joanna’s husband Pat.

The Bay and Strike star Jonas Armstrong takes on the role of Lee, a local hero, and Carnival Row actress Jacqueline Boatswain also joins the cast as local politician Sarah Mackie.

How many episodes are there?

There will be six episodes of After the Flood in total.

Each episode will be an hour long.

Episodes will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX.

After the Flood on ITV: When is the start date?

After the Flood doesn’t have a start date just yet!

ITV did share that filming will begin in and around Manchester, Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and Teesside this month.

So, hopefully, we’ll get to watch After the Flood later this year!

After the Flood will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

