Actor Adrian Dunbar has bagged his own Channel 5 series exploring Coastal Ireland.

Many know him as Hastings in Line of Duty, and while it may be his best known role, it’s just one in a long and illustrious career.

And now viewers are getting to see a new side to him because of his new show.

Adrian is best known for his role in Line Of Duty (Credit: BBC)

What has Adrian Dunbar starred in?

Adrian has been acting since 1980.

He enjoyed numerous bit parts in shows such as crime drama The Fear and BBC anthology series Screen Two.

His breakout role came in 1993 when he starred in Bafta-nominated film Hear My Song.

He proved acting isn’t his only talent too, having co-written the acclaimed movie.

Adrian road the wave of success into the following year when he starred in The Crying Game and Oscar-winning film My Left Foot.

The actor later began to focus on television roles.

He’s had featuring roles in shows including Inspector Morse, Cracker and Murphy’s Law.

Adrian also starred in hit BBC series Ashes to Ashes.

Since 2018, he has played the role of Jim Hogan in Channel 5 drama Blood.

However, he’s best known to many for playing Hastings in the wildly successful BBC series Line of Duty.

He was allowed to keep his native accent for the role. He said previously: “It was useful at the start to make Hastings from here, especially if he had been involved for many years in counter-terror.

“There’s a lot of instances where people came, after 15 or 20 years in the RUC, and went into other police services across the UK, in particular the Met.”

His latest show marks a departure from his usual roles.

In Channel 5’s Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland, the actor brings viewers on a journey around the beautiful landscape of the historic country.

Adrian Dunbar explores Coastal Ireland in his new Channel 5 series (Credit: BBC)

Is Adrian Dunbar married?

Adrian was born on August 1st, 1958 in Northern Ireland.

He married his wife, Anna Nygh, in 1986.

They were first introduced by the ex-wife of Hollywood star Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley.

The happy couple currently live together in Crouch End, London.

They share a daughter and a stepson together.

Adrian is the oldest of seven siblings in his family.

Adrian returns to Line of Duty later this year (Credit: BBC)

When is Line of Duty back?

According to Adrian Dunbar, the new series will be hitting our screens “sometime in the next two or three months”.

Excitingly, this time around there will be an extra episode for fans to enjoy.

A tweet from the show’s official Twitter account said: “Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.

“#LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6).

“Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer.”

Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland begins at 8pm on Channel 5

