Adam White, who recently appeared on 24 Hours In Police Custody, has received pledges worth over £130,000 in GoFundMe donations.

One anonymous user has even handed over £15,000 to dad-of-two Adam, 34.

The astonishing amount has been raised by viewers of the Channel 4 show moved by Monday’s (November 28) episode.

They watched an account of how Adam was sentenced to 22 months in prison, having been found guilty of GBH.

But many of those donating, as well as outraged Twitter users, insist Adam is a “hero”.

That’s because his offence came as he pursued two men on a motorbike who attempted to break into his home.

Two men attempt to break in to the home of Adam White during 24 Hours In Police Custody (Credit: Channel4.com)

Adam White on 24 Hours In Police Custody

Electrician Adam, from Bedfordshire, was convicted after he lost control of his Mercedes car and all three men crashed.

The would-be burglars were left in a critical condition in hospital – but have not been jailed.

Instead, both Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul received fully suspended sentences and 200 hours of community service.

However, it is believed Adam spent seven months in prison.

He recently explained the conditions attached to not being in jail to a Twitter user: “I am home now but I have to remain on a licence until 2024 unfortunately.”

And Adam’s wife Lindsay White also tweeted on Wednesday (November 30) evening: “He is home with us now for Christmas and we are so made up for that.”

Nonetheless, viewers continue to express their fury that Adam was prosecuted at all.

Adam White is no longer in jail (Credit: Channel4.com)

Adam White GoFundMe donations

Furthermore, on the GoFundMe page set up to raise funds, it is indicated Adam “spent £50k of his life savings” on legal fees.

Many of those donating – currently nearly 8,000 contributors – passed on well wishes as they chipped in.

“A huge injustice to this hard-working family. I hope that this small donation helps,” one person said.

I just wanted to help show support in a small way.

Another commented: “The decision to send Adam to jail was a disgrace! I just wanted to help show support in a small way.”

And a third added: “Really feel for you! Best wishes.”

We have decided to do a little video to give our appreciation and how humbled we are with the public support from everyone. Thank you all so much love for everyone. Thank you Adam & Lindsay#24hoursinpolicecustody #adamwhite @ninnins2022 @TattooedAndBald pic.twitter.com/NLNQRgwHeP — Adam White (@WhitePropertyS1) November 29, 2022

‘I cried out of frustration’

Others mentioned how affecting they found Adam’s case.

“Adam and Lindsay, I wish you all the very best!” one supporter began.

“I find the whole situation very upsetting for you and your family and hope you can rebuild your life.”

Adam White is at home with his wife when two men attempt to break into his property. Having spotted them on his home surveillance system, he gets into his car and pursues them. His wife dials 999.#24HoursinPoliceCustody…are you watching? pic.twitter.com/pnkcYjKRub — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) November 28, 2022

A second viewer admitted: “I cried out of frustration when I watched the programme.”

And a third said: “I was shocked after watching this programme. Wish you both the very best of luck for the future.”

24 Hours In Police Custody next airs on Channel 4 on Monday December 5 at 9pm.

