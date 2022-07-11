Women’s Aid have addressed the return of Adam Collard to Love Island.

Personal trainer Adam previously appeared on the ITV2 reality series in 2018.

Dumped on day 33, his time on the show was memorable for a scene in which Rosie Williams tore strips off him for his behaviour.

At the time, the chief executive of Women’s Aid accused him of exhibiting signs of “gaslighting and emotional abuse”.

Now the domestic abuse charity has released a new statement in light of his comeback to the villa.

Adam Collard returns to Love Island

On Monday (July 11) afternoon, Women’s Aid shared an infographic about ‘what healthy relationships are based on’.

In the post’s caption, it called on show bosses to “make sure there is support for contestants throughout”.

The caption read: “In the 2018 series of Love Island, we saw Rosie rightly call out Adam for his unacceptable behaviour, which included gaslighting and emotional abuse.

“We hope that ITV recognise how serious this issue is and that it must be learned from, considering they have asked Adam to return to the show.”

Furthermore, the caption went on: “It can be dangerous when relationships are aired as entertainment, making it hard for viewers to separate what is healthy from what is not.

“A healthy relationship is centred around love, support, validation and respect.

“#LoveIsland is an influential show with mass viewership, making it a popular topic of conversation.

“Producers must make sure there is support for contestants throughout, and intervene if relationships become unhealthy or abusive.”

Duty of care processes

In May 2019, ITV announced duty of care processes ahead of the fifth series of Love Island.

These include welfare services offered to contestants such as comprehensive psychological support and conversations about the impact of participating.

Additionally, there is also training offered to participants regarding inclusive language. This includes matters covering disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and micro-aggressions.

Furthermore, a welfare team is also available to cast members during and after the show.

Asked for comment, a representative for Love Island directed ED! to a press release of public duty of care protocols. It can be viewed here.

Rosie Williams reacts

Additionally, Rosie took a swipe at her former cast mate with an Instagram Story earlier today (Monday July 11).

It was a screenshot of her from her own time on the series. Rosie looks very unimpressed in the image.

Meanwhile, it depicts the moments after a confrontation with Adam. She captioned it: “Tomorrow night.”

Contact Women’s Aid by emailing helpline@womensaid.org.uk.

Love Island airs on ITV2 from 9pm.

