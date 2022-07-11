Adam Collard’s Love Island return was revealed last night (Sunday, July 10), and viewers were massively divided.

The 26-year-old’s behaviour didn’t go down well with viewers back in 2018, and some are not happy he’s been given another shot at the villa.

Adam Collard returns to Love Island

Last night’s edition of Love Island ended on a huge cliffhanger – with the return of a familiar face.

Star of season four, Adam, made a shocking return to the show after five years away.

Adam previously appeared on the fourth season of the show back in 2018.

He lasted 32 days in the villa before being booted out.

During his time there, Adam’s behaviour divided viewers. The Geordie-born Islander was coupled up with Rosie, before moving on to Zara McDermott.

In a shocking turn of events, he then coupled up with Daryelle, before being voted off the show.

At the time, he angered viewers with how he treated the girls as he hopped from one to another.

Fans react to Adam Collard on Love Island

Upon seeing that Adam was heading back into the villa, plenty of viewers took to Twitter to criticise his return.

“Nah I’m sorry we needed to leave Adam right where he was, he is a VILE man,” one viewer said.

“No because why have they brought Adam back he was absolutely VILE, serial gaslighter mate,” another tweeted.

“Not horrible Adam… still kinda excited anyway though tbh,” a third wrote.

“I’m sorry did we just get told the ultimate gaslighter was coming back into Love Island? Please stop the nonsense,” another said.

Love Island 2022

However, not everyone was deadset against Adam’s return. Some were excited that the Geordie star is making a comeback.

“I hope Adam isn’t here to show personal growth, we need that record Ofcom complaints energy, the think pieces, national headlines,” one viewer wrote.

“This season of love island is GOING DOWN IN HISTORY. NO WAY ADAM IS BACK,” a third wrote.

“NOT ADAM THE MENACE NOOOOOO LOVE ISLAND PRODUCERS DESERVE A RAISE,” another said.

Love Island continues tonight (Monday, July 11) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

