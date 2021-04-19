Ackley Bridge returns to Channel 4 this week with some major changes, including a new time slot and shorter episodes – so who is in the Ackley Bridge series four cast?

There are some favourites returning, but a few new faces, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Ackley Bridge.

Ackley Bridge’s Mandy Carter, played by Jo Joyner (Credit: Channel 4 / Stuart Wood)

Read more: Ackley Bridge star Jo Joyner reveals why she quit and details EastEnders reunion plans

Ackley Bridge series four cast: Jo Joyner

Jo Joyner portrays Mandy Carter, but this will be her last series.

She quit Ackley Bridge after four years on the show, so she can live at home permanently again.

Jo has been spending her weekdays filming the show away from her home and two children ever since 2017.

And now, it’s time for her to take more time for her family.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, she said the show “came at a really good time”.

The actress explained: “There had been a lot of terrorist activity here and abroad and it was a good time to have a programme that celebrated people’s differences and understood their similarities.

“I love Channel 4 for that; I think it’s what they do best.

“But it’s a long way from home for me and it was a lot of time, three or four years of being away from Monday to Friday for months on end.”

Viewers know Jo from her role as Tanya Branning in EastEnders, and Beth in Ordinary Lies, and Jayne in Mount Pleasant.

Martin and Kaneez played by Sunetra Sarker and Robert James-Coller (Credit: Stuart Wood / Channel 4)

Read more: Coronation Street villain Connor McIntyre – Pat Phelan – joins Ackley Bridge: when is it back on Channel 4?

Ackley Bridge series four cast: Robert James-Collier

Robert James-Collier returns as teacher Martin Everard.

Martin is the deputy headteacher and English teacher at Ackley Bridge College, being transferred from the Valley Trust in series three.

He became interim headteacher after Sian Oakes’ suspension for grooming Cory Wilson.

Rob is probably best known for playing Liam Connor in Coronation Street, and Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey.

Ackley Bridge series four cast: Connor McIntrye is Grandad Cooper

Coronation Street villain Connor McIntyre has also landed a new role in Ackley Bridge.

The Pat Phelan actor will make his debut in the new series of the school drama when it returns on Monday April 19.

He will be playing new character Johnny’s grandfather Grandad Cooper, from a family of Travellers.

Described as a kindly man, he is worlds away from his Corrie villain character who terrorised Weatherfield for five years until his death in 2018.

Connor has also appeared in Drop Dead Gorgeous, Great Night Out, Doctors and Vincent.

Connor McIntyre joins the cast of Ackley Bridge as Grandad Cooper (Credit: Channel 4 / Stuart Wood)

Sunetra Sarker plays Kaneez Paracha

Sunetra returns as teacher Kaneez Paracha.

Kaneez is a student support officer at Ackley Bridge and the mother of former student Nasreen and current students Razia and Saleem.

Sunetra Sarker has starred in Brookside, No Angels, Casualty, Informer and, more recently, The Bay.

She took part in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Sunetra Sarker plays Kaneez in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4 / Stuart Wood)

Charlie Hardwick is Sue Carp

The former Emmerdale actress, who played Val Pollard, returns as teacher Sue Carp.

Sue is the apathetic Director of Behaviour at Ackley Bridge, who joined the school’s staff in series three.

She was transferred from the Valley Trust as an alternative to being fired and is counting down the days until her retirement.

Also returning as teaching staff are Hareet Deol as Hassan Hussein and Tony Jayawardena as Rashid Hyatt.

Hassan is a PE teacher at Ackley Bridge College, who’s more friend than authority figure to the students.

Favourite Ackley pupils, Sam (Megan Parkinson), Chloe (Fern Deacon), Rukhi (Phoebe Tuffs-Berry), Spud (Zara Salim), Hayley (Cody Ryan), and Razia (Nazmeen Kauser) also reappear.

Charlie Hardwick as Sue Carp in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4 / Stuart Wood)

Kayla and Fizza are played by Robyn Cara and Yasmin Al Khudhairi

Best mates Kayla and Fizza will be new to viewers but are existing pupils at Ackley Bridge.

Their friendship is tested when a cocky, good looking new student arrives and both girls find themselves attracted to him.

Johnny catches the eye of both funny, big-hearted Kayla and her fiery, outspoken best friend Fizza.

Robyn Cara has appeared in Life, Hounslow Diaries and We Die Young, while Yasmin Al Khudhairi starred in Hilda and Killing Eve.

Robyn Cara as Kayla and Yasmin Al Fizza Khudhairi as Fizza (Credit: Stuart Wood / Channel 4)

Ryan Dean plays Johnny

Johnny is a new student at Ackley Bridge College whose cocky attitude makes him attractive to his peers.

He arrives on horse back, and ruffles feathers immediately as part of a Traveller community.

He remains deeply suspicious of his new surroundings, and comes between best friends Kayla and Fizza.

Ryan has appeared in Billy Elliot the Musical Live, Penny on M.A.R.S. and The Gentlemen.

Carla Woodcock plays Marina (Credit: Channel 4 / Stuart Wood)

Carla Woodcock plays Marina

Marina is a new student at Ackley Bridge College and the mean sister of Kayla.

Carla has appeared in Netflix’s Free Rein, Emmerdale and Pandora.

Ackley Bridge begins on Monday April 19 2021 at 6pm on Channel 4, and continues every weeknight for two weeks.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.