With Abbey Clancy now in the running to replace Holly Willoughby – who’s actually going to get the This Morning job?

Abbey Clancy has become the latest star tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning – but who’s actually likely to bag the job?

A source recently claimed that Abbey “comes across confidently and has an affable nature which would prove a hit with This Morning viewers”.

However, Abbey is just the latest added to the replacements mix. Many other names include Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson and Steph McGovern.

But who will likely bag the job?

Could Abbey take on the This Morning job? (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby replacement on This Morning

Abbey Clancy

According to Betfred, Abbey is the top choice to replace Holly at the moment. They have placed odds at 1/1 (EVS). A source recently claimed to The Sun: “Abbey is great on camera — she comes across confidently and has an affable nature which would prove a hit with This Morning viewers.

“She’s one of the names that has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Holly.”

TV fave Alison is a firm fixture on This Morning (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Alison Hammond

Alison is another contender likely to replace Holly. The star currently hosts Friday editions of the show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

She’s been filling in for Holly recently and there’s rumours she could take on the full-time position.

According to Betfred, Alison has odds of 7/2.

Fans want to see Josie host full-time! (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie Gibson

This Morning regular Josie has often hosted both with Holly and other stars of the show. Many fans have begged Josie to host the show full-time after she won over viewers with her presenting stints.

Betfred has placed odds on Josie replacing Holly full-time at 6/1.

Rochelle has been tipped by bookies (Credit: Cover Images)

Rochelle Humes

Next is fellow This Morning regular Rochelle, who has hosted several times over half-terms and the summer.

According to a recent report, Rochelle has apparently “made it clear with producers that she won’t be a substitute forever”. The insider added that she’s “insisting she and Marvin [Humes] have what it takes to revive the show and get it back to what it was in the golden days”.

Betfred has placed odds on Rochelle landing the role at 8/1.

Fans are begging This Morning bosses to sign up Steph (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby replacement on This Morning: Steph McGovern

Channel 4 presenter Steph recently joined the mix following the axing of her show, Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Fans have begged for This Morning bosses to sign up Steph. One fan wrote online: “They need to give Steph the top job at This Morning then if they are going to axe her show.”

Meanwhile, Betfred has placed odds at 8/1.

Ruth has been tipped to return to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, other names thrown into the mix include Kate Lawler (12/1), Lisa Snowdon (16/1), Davina McCall (20/1), Amanda Holden (25/1), Ruth Langsford (33/1) and Mel Giedroyc (33/1).

In addition, Sue Perkins is at 50/1 while Judy Finnigan is also at 50/1.

Abbey Clancy at the top

Kayley Cornelius, a spokesperson from Betfred said: “With 1/1 (EVS) odds, Abbey Clancy is Betfred’s top prediction as to who will become the new permanent host of This Morning.

“In second position is Alison Hammond who currently hosts the popular morning TV show on a Friday alongside Dermott O’Leary. I don’t think there would be much surprise if the star was offered the full-time position. Since joining the This Morning cohort in 2002, Hammond has become a much-loved household name and presenter, with many of her hilarious appearances going viral online, and is currently on 7/2 odds to replace Holly.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

