Husband and wife duo in line to ‘revive’ This Morning as the ‘next Richard and Judy’

Husband and wife duo Marvin and Rochelle Humes are said to be in line to “revive” flagship ITV daytime show This Morning as the “next Richard and Judy”.

The couple, who have been married for over 10 years and share three children, are no strangers to presenting the ITV show. Rochelle even filled in for Holly Willoughby following her exit from the show this month.

And now, it’s been claimed that Rochelle and hubby Marvin are the bosses top choice to front the show – in a bid to “get it back to what it was in the golden days”.

Rochelle and Marvin to host This Morning on ITV?

The couple are more than happy to team up to front a TV show. They have presented BBC’s music show The Hit List together as well as a few This Morning shows.

But now it’s been reported that a full-time This Morning gig is on the cards for Rochelle and Marvin. According to an insider, bosses reckon they could be “the next Richard and Judy”.

Speaking to Closer, the source alleged that this is something the couple have “always wanted to do”. The insider went on: “Rochelle has made it clear with producers that she won’t be a substitute forever, insisting she and Marvin have what it takes to revive the show and get it back to what it was in the golden days.”

Rochelle and Marvin to ‘revive’ This Morning?

After Holly’s This Morning exit, a ton of names were thrown into the ring on who could replace her. Currently, Craig Doyle, Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson are all in rotation, as well as Dermot O’Leary.

The likes of Amanda Holden, Emma Willis and Davina McCall have all been tipped to appear on the show. But it seems Rochelle isn’t phased by the others. This is because she is said to “believe she and Marvin have the edge”.

Rochelle ‘to put spark back’ in This Morning

The source went on to claim: “Rochelle knows they’re up against some amazing talent but believes she and Marvin have the edge. Telling execs how they not only have their own fanbases from from their pop star days, but have already proven to be popular with viewers.

“Rochelle has been quietly gathering support behind the scenes. She is hoping they get the deal they’ve been secretly wanting for so long – and be given the chance to put the spark back into the show.”

ED has contacted Rochelle and Marvin’s reps for comment.

