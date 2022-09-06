A Question of Sport ‘dealt huge blow’ following Sue Barker’s exit

A Question of Sport’s ratings have reportedly dipped following Sue Barker’s exit from the show.

Sue presented the show for 24 years and became a national treasure as a result.

However, she was axed from the series in 2020 along with team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

As a result, comedian Paddy McGuinness was ushered in for a new era of the show.

However, it seems viewers haven’t warmed to Paddy as much as the BBC may have hoped.

A Question of Sport on BBC

According to The Sun, peak viewing figures have dropped to an average of 850,000 this series, the second since Paddy joined the show.

2.2 million reportedly watched Paddy’s first series.

However, the publication claims that around “four to five million” viewers regularly tuned in during Sue’s stint.

At the time when he first took over the show, Paddy said: “It happens with a heritage show, doesn’t it? A change of the guard.”

Elsewhere, Sue recently opened up in her new autobiography about her exit from the show.

Sue revealed that she first learned of the BBC’s alleged wish to axe her in October 2016 when she was on holiday. A colleague found a document that reportedly revealed producers wanted to replace her in order to, “refresh the show and appeal to a younger audience”.

The former tennis star claimed that the broadcaster eventually changed its mind.

However, Sue claimed that in 2020 she had a meeting and was let go, and later asked to sign a statement claiming she had personally made the choice to leave. Despite the alleged request, Sue said she refused to lie.

Sue Barker blasts the BBC

She said: “Why had we been shown so little respect? It wasn’t the ending of an era that stung, but the way it was handled.”

The sporting quiz show has been a BBC staple since 1970.

At the time of Sue’s exit, the BBC said in a statement: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest-reigning host over the last 23 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy over 16 and 12 years respectively.

“Together they have ensured A Question Of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.”

