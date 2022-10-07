A Friend of the Family on Sky: The new TV series based on the horrifying true crime story

A Friend of the Family is a new true crime drama on Sky about the multiple kidnappings of Jan Broberg in 1970s Idaho.

The series is a dramatised version of a truly baffling real life crime.

Here’s everything you need to know about A Friend of the Family – including how many episodes there are, how to watch the show and who’s in the cast…

Peacock’s A Friend of the Family tells the true story of Jan Broberg (Credit: Peacock/Sky)

A Friend of the Family on Sky: Is it based on a true story?

A Friend of the Family follows the true story of the multiple kidnappings of Idaho teen Jan Broberg.

Shockingly, a friend of the family targeted Jan and abducted her – under her parents’ noses.

Robert Berchtold manipulated Jan Broberg and her parents in order to kidnap their daughter on more than one occasion.

Jan Broberg was first drugged and kidnapped by Robert Berchtold in 1974 – when she was just 12.

He convinced her that she had to “mate” with him because she was part alien.

She was kidnapped once again two years later when she was 14.

On both occasions, Jan’s parents took several days to report the kidnapping due to Robert Berchtold’s manipulative behaviour.

The drama dramatises how Robert Berchtold was able to kidnap and abuse Jan Broberg on multiple occasions.

Jan Broberg and her mother Mary Ann both serve as producers on the drama and it opens with a statement from Jan Broberg herself.

The experience has already been documented in Mary Ann Broberg’s book, Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story, and the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.

Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg in A Friend of the Family (Credit: Peacock/Sky)

A Friend of the Family in Sky: How many episodes are there?

There are nine episodes in total of A Friend of the Family.

Each episode is just under an hour long and tracks Jan’s life from the age of 12 to 16.

When does it start and how can you watch A Friend of the Family?

The first three episodes of A Friend of the Family are available to watch from Friday October 07 2022.

Episodes will then release weekly.

The show is a Peacock production and available exclusively on Sky and NOW.

Sky customers can access Peacock through the dedicated app.

Mckenna Grace plays Jan Broberg (Credit: Peacock/Sky)

Who is in the cast?

Anna Paquin plays Jan’s mother, Mary Ann Broberg.

The actress won an Oscar for her role in the 1993 film The Piano, and is known for playing Sookie Stackhouse in True Blood.

Colin Hank plays Jan’s father, Bob Broberg.

Of course, he’s the son of Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes and recently starred as Mike Emmick in American Crime Story.

Jake Lacy stars as Robert Berchtold.

He was recently nominated for an Emmy for his role in The White Lotus – another horrible character!

Hendrix Yancey plays the younger Jan Broberg.

The young actress recently starred as 13 in the most recent series of Stranger Things.

Mckenna Grace plays the older Jan Broberg.

You might recognise her from her roles as Phoebe in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Esther Keyes in The Handmaid’s Tale, and Paige Swanson in Young Sheldon

Lio Tipton is Gail Berchtold, Robert’s wife.

The actor is probably best known for their role as Mary in Why Women Kill.

Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod and Philip Ettinger also star.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer here!

It shows the Broberg and Berchtold families meeting before things take a dark turn.

An FBI agent says: “Robert Berchtold doesn’t feel emotions the way that we do.

“He will lie and manipulate to get what he wants.”

The series is a must for true crime fans.

A Friend of the Family episodes 1-3 are available on Sky and NOW on Friday October 07 2022. Episodes will then release weekly on Fridays.

