Actor Tom Hardy announces exciting new project for Sky: See trailer here!

Tom Hardy fans are in for a treat this year, as the actor has been announced as the narrator of PREDATORS.

Sky has revealed that the Peaky Blinders star will narrate the brand new nature series.

So, what is Tom Hardy’s new TV show and when can you watch it?

We’ve got all the details here…

Tom Hardy announced as narrator of Sky Nature’s PREDATORS…

Sky has announced that actor Tom Hardy will narrate a new original nature series called PREDATORS.

So fans of that gorgeous voice… eat your heart out!

The nature series follows five apex predators trying to survive in drastically different and changing environments across the globe.

As climate change affects the natural world, those at the top of the food chain are now being challenged.

From polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, pumas in Chile, lions in Botswana to cheetahs in Tanzania, the documentary will see each predator overcome new challenges.

These are deadly hunters, caring parents, and cunning survivors who hold secrets and thrilling stories in their quest to survive.

Sky shares: “This series celebrates some of the most exhilarating and impressive animals on earth, whilst recognising the impact of climate change on their lives and habitats.

“To bring PREDATORS to life with one of the UK’s most gifted and reputable talents, who has a passion for environmental causes, is a great pleasure.”

And if that isn’t exciting enough, you can hear film favourite Tom Hardy narrate the whole thing!

When does PREDATORS on Sky start?

Sky hasn’t announced an exact start date for the nature documentary yet – which marks Sky’s first co-production with Netflix.

But, we do know it will launch on Sky Nature and the streaming service NOW later this year.

Watch this space for an exact date nearer to the time!

PREDATORS narrator Tom Hardy: What is he known for?

One of actor and producer Tom Hardy’s biggest roles to date was as Eames in Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller Inception.

Since then, he’s had some huge roles in films such as The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road.

He also received an Oscar nomination for his gritty role in The Revenant.

You’ll also recognise him from BBC One’s hit TV show Peaky Blinders where he played Alfie Solomons, the Jewish gang leader.

Tom received a CBE for his services to drama in 2018.

He also served as a Patron for Expedition 8848, which aimed to educate today’s youth on the effects of climate change and protecting the planet’s future.

He previously narrated a documentary about Colonel Tom Moore and excited mum’s across the land when he read the Bedtime Stories on CBeebies!

The Dunkirk star first read a story to children on the channel in 2016 and his stories have since been requested more than a million times on BBC iPlayer.

Most recently, Tom, 45, shocked the nation when he turned up to compete in a martial arts championship in Milton Keynes.

He walked away with a gold medal after winning both his fights.

PREDATORS will air on Sky Nature in December 2022. The series will also stream on NOW.

