24 Hours in Police Custody fans all ask same question as complaints pour in over last night’s show

Fans of 24 Hours in Police Custody all asked the same thing during last night’s episode of the show.

The Channel 4 show aired on Wednesday evening (December 14), but fans were quick to notice something odd.

Despite the new series only launching recently, the latest episode aired turned out to be a repeat.

24 Hours in Police Custody viewers all made the same complaint last night (Credit: Channel 4)

24 Hours in Police Custody viewers make the same complaint

Viewers were quick to take to social media when the episode began last night.

“Wait, this episode was on years ago???? #24hoursinpolicecustody,” complained one viewer.

A second agreed, ranting: “Disappointed it’s a repeat albeit a good one #24hoursinpolicecustody.”

“This #24hoursinpolicecustody on Channel 4 is a repeat!” moaned a third viewer.

Disappointed it's a repeat albeit a good one #24hoursinpolicecustody.

While another begrudgingly watched again, adding: “This is not the expected episode but it is brilliant. Proper investigative police work. #24hoursinpolicecustody.”

24 Hours in Police Custody has run for 13 series so far, with the latest airing this month.

The award-winning series began in 2014.

More than 80 cameras follow Bedfordshire Police over a 24-hour period as they respond to emergencies, investigate crimes, arrest suspects and battle against the clock.

One of its most compelling episodes focused on the crimes of rapist Barry Price, who preyed on young girls.

Previous episodes of 24 Hours in Police Custody are available to watch on All 4 – the on-demand channel from Channel 4.

24 Hours in Police Custody recently returned for its new series (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in the new series?

The latest series 13 episode caused quite the stir with Channel 4 viewers.

It featured criminal Kye Dell. The sex offender was 21 at the time he groomed a vulnerable girl. He was caught offering her a place to stay when she fell out with her mum.

The episode ended with Kye Dell being convicted of numerous offenses, including rape. As a result of his crimes, he received a 14-year extended sentence.

However, it was revealed that he would only spend nine of those behind bars.

As a result, viewers were left enraged and may took to social media to slam the court system.

“I’m shocked Dell received an Extended Sentence yet still only serves nine years. Christ, what would he have got if it wasn’t an Extended Sentence? Plus he breached his SHPO twice #24hoursinpolicecustody,” ranted on Channel 4 fan who had tuned in.

A second hit out: “Can’r believe nine-year jail sentence for a rapist but two years for defending your property. I’m surprised @bedspolice did not charge the officer who broke the door down! #24hoursinpolicecustody unbelievable.”

The viewer was making a reference to Adam White’s shocking case, which has also featured on the show in the past.

