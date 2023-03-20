Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight (March 20) follows the story of The Honeytrap Murder, in which father-of-six Saul Murray was killed.

Honeytrapping is when someone, usually a woman, makes a romantic connection with a victim and then robs them.

They often target married men as they are less likely to report the robbery to the police.

On February 27 2022, Saul Murray was murdered after inviting Surpreet Dhillon into his flat.

24 Hours in Police Custody: The Honeytrap Murder Part One focuses on the arrest of Dhillon.

Saul Murray was found dead in his flat in February 2022 (Credit: Bedfordshire Police/Youtube)

Father-of-six Saul Murray was stabbed to death in February 2022

Saul Murray was discovered stabbed to death in the early hours of the morning on February 27 2022 in Luton at the age of 33.

In a statement, his family said: “Saul was a beautiful soul, a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

“He was hard working and enjoyed life and loved his children. You will be missed by us all. RIP.”

Saul had recently been released from prison and was trying to rebuild his life, living in a bedsit and getting a new job as a plasterer.

Temidayo Awe, 21, and Surpreet Dhillon, 36 – who Saul had been speaking to online – entered his flat earlier that night.

Supreet Dhillon is later alleged to have opened Saul’s communal flat door with a broom, allowing two men to enter – Cleom Brown, 29, and Ikem Affia, 31.

CCTV showed that one of the men was carrying a large knife as he left the building.

Shocking footage later showed a naked Murray following his killers to his front door. There he collapsed in a pool of blood.

A designer coat was key to convicting Ikem Affia (Credit: Bedfordshire Police/Youtube)

How a designer coat helped catch the Honeytrap Murder killers

It was eventually revealed that Surpreet Dhillon drugged Saul Murray with GHB before calling Cleon Brown and Ikem Affia to kill him.

Saul had posted two Rolex watches to his social media pages, which police believed contributed to Surpreet Dhillon targeting Saul.

However, the watches were later revealed to be fake. And the fact that Saul had nothing of value inside his flat makes the crime even sadder.

On CCTV footage, Ikem Affia was seen wearing a distinctive designer coat in Saul Murray’s flat.

Police discovered footage of Ikem Affia and Cleon Brown in a fast-food restaurant two days earlier. Affia was wearing the same coat.

But the designer coat was extremely distinctive – with only 69 coats sold online.

One had been sold to Affia’s partner and delivered to his home address the previous year.

Phone work and a connection to a Mercedes Benz also meant that Bedfordshire Police were able to charge the four suspects for Saul Murray’s murder.

Surpreet Dhillon and Temidayo Awe were both charged with manslaughter (Credit: Bedfordshire Police/Youtube)

24 Hours in Police Custody: Where is Ikem Affia and the other killers now?

Ikem Affia was identified as the suspect who was carrying the large knife as he entered Saul Murray’s flat.

Ikem Affia was ultimately charged with life in prison for the murder of Saul Murray, and he will have to serve a minimum of 25 years.

He was also sentenced to 14 years for conspiracy to commit robbery at the same time.

The other man, Cleon Brown, was charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery, and given a total of 11 years in prison.

Surpreet Dhillon, who initially made contact with Saul and drugged him, was also charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery.

She was charged with a total of 10 years in prison.

The younger woman, Temidayo Awe, also received the same charges as Surpreet. But Temidayo was given a shorter sentence of seven years in prison.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, who appeared on the Channel 4 show, said in a statement: “I hope that the knowledge that all four people involved in this horrific incident will be locked up for a very long time can bring some justice to Saul’s loved ones.”

24 Hours in Police Custody: The Honeytrap Murder continues Tuesday, March 21 at 9pm on Channel 4.

