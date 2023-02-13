22 Kids and Counting viewers raged at the Radford family for their behaviour during the cost-of-living crisis.

The large family admitted that they’ve been struggling with their bills amid this tough period.

However, viewers were left fuming when they heard the family complain about their situation after holidaying in Florida.

Sue and Noel admitted they’re struggling with their energy bills amid cost of living crisis (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting: The Radford family struggles to top up their smart meter

In Sunday’s episode of 22 Kids and Counting (February 12), Sue and Noel said they were struggling with their smart meter amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The family’s pay-as-you-go smart meter was continually running out, which resulted in blackouts.

In the episode, we saw the power switch off which left the Radford family in complete darkness.

Love that the Radfords are complaining about the cost of living a few episodes after their £20k+ trip for 26 of them to Florida.

Sue noted: “It’s ridiculous, I’m sure I put £50 on that yesterday morning. This is getting beyond a joke, it really is ridiculous.”

Noel added: “We have a top-up thing which we like. It’s handy because you keep on top of your bills and you don’t run up a big bill, but it’s just getting crazy stupid, we feel like we’re down the shop every day topping up.”

Their son, Max, then put his maths skills to the test and calculated what the biggest energy-draining appliances were and showed the results to Sue and Noel.

The results were a huge wake-up call for the couple, as Noel said: “This is quite scary when it’s written down in front of you.”

Sue and Noel ‘complained’ about the cost of living crisis after holidaying in Florida (Credit: Channel 5)

Viewers slam the Radford family over their behaviour

Viewers were later furious when the family announced that they were donating to the food bank.

When Max noticed that other school children had started to use food banks, the Radford family decided donate and volunteer at a local foodbank.

However, instead of praising the Radfords, fans questioned if the family were in as much financial turmoil as they said they were.

One fan tweeted: “So they moan about cost-of-living crisis then give loads of cupboard food away which will keep for ages! Makes absolutely no sense. They either have enough money or they don’t! #22kidsandcounting.”

Another said: “One minute they are saying they need to save, the next minute they are giving all their cupboard food away. That can be kept for ages. And why are they buying spaghetti in such small quantities?! I loved this show but now it feels like they are mocking. #22kidsandcounting.”

Viewers were also unhappy that the family were ‘complaining’ about the cost-of-living crisis after they recently enjoyed a trip to Florida.

One viewer also wrote: “Love that the Radfords are complaining about the cost of living a few episodes after their £20k+ trip for 26 of them to Florida. And a new motorhome… pull the other one #22kidsandcounting.”

Someone else said: “Bloody hell! Now Chloe is moaning about the cost of living yet they managed to fit in a holiday abroad. You can’t do that if you’re skint #22kidsandcounting.”

A third added: “Next episode – another luxury holiday and the cost of living and food banks are forgotten #22kidsandcounting.”

Read more: 22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford shares pride as son Luke comes out as gay on the show

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.