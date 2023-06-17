The BBC needs to read these viewer reactions to ‘new low’ comedy Queen of Oz

Queen of comedy Catherine Tate is back with a brand new BBC sitcom, Queen Of Oz – but viewers are not too keen.

The iconic telly legend, 53 is no stranger to being part of a laugh-out-loud show and creating iconic characters and catchphrases.

But it seems her latest effort has rubbed up viewers the wrong way. So much so, some have begged BBC bosses to take it off the channel.

Catherine’s new show hs rubbed up viewers the wrong way (Credit: BBC)C

Catherine Tate: What is Queen Of Oz about?

The new six-part BBC comedy Queen of Oz follows Princess Georgiana, played by Catherine, who is a disgraced royal. The red-headed party girl constantly finds herself splashed across the headlines due to her various drunken shenanigans.

Thinking enough is enough, her family then finds a way to ship her off to Australia – where she will serve as the country’s head of state.

Queen Of Oz premiered on Friday (June 16) and all episodes are available to watch on iPlayer. But it appears some Brits will not be watching anymore.

The six-part-series follows a disgraced royal (Credit: BBC)

Viewers brand Queen Of Oz as ‘awful’

Over on Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page, one viewer fumed: “I couldn’t listen to that voice…..bad enough listening to the trailer, absolutely awful. Sorry.” Another chimed in and replied: “Don’t be sorry. It was awful and so not funny”.

Wow Queen Of Oz is one of the worst tv shows I’ve seen for years

Twitter users too were not keen on Catherine’s new show. One person proclaimed: “Wow @bbccomedy that was a new low Queen Of Oz absolutely unwatchable”.

A second agreed and wrote: “Wow Queen Of Oz is one of the worst tv shows I’ve seen for years. Not funny at all. I love Catherine Tate but this is KAK!”

Viewers said the show is ‘one of the worst tv shows’ (Credit: BBC)

What else did viewers say about Queen Of Oz?

“It was terrible. Not funny at all and truly awful in the first 15 minutes. Switched off,” penned a third viewer. Echoing their thoughts, a fourth said: “I stuck it for ten minutes. Dreadful”.

Please take it off. It is embarrassing

Another social media user raged: “Queen of Oz was appalling, lame jokes, Australian stereotypes that were offensive. Cannot believe our licence fee has been wasted on this drivel. Please take it off. It is embarrassing.”

“Not really doing a lot for me. Cringe,” wrote a sixth Twitter user. While someone else said: “Queen Of Oz did nothing for me, didn’t laugh once.” An eighth person also raged: “Lasted 8 minutes on this. Bloody awful”.

Read more: Strictly favourites Rylan Clark and Robert Rinder reunite for huge new show following shock exit from BBC hit

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.