10 tweets that prove The Tower is the best show on TV at the moment – we want more!

The Tower – starring Gemma Whelan – is back on ITV for season 2. The first episode of the series aired last night (Monday, August 28).

It’s safe to say that the new episodes have gone down a treat with viewers. Here are 10 tweets that prove The Tower is the best show on TV at the moment!

Gemma Whelan returns for the show’s second season (Credit: ITV)

What is season 2 of The Tower about?

In 2021, The Tower debuted on ITV. The first series followed the aftermath of the deaths of a veteran Met Police officer and a young Libyan girl who fell together from the roof of a London tower block.

The second season – subtitled Death Message – follows the disappearance of a girl on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral on September 6, 1997.

DS Sarah Collins (Whelan) is handed the cold case, which looks to be an impossible job. However, Collins quickly uncovers some new leads…

The Tower has been praised by fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to The Tower season 2

Fans are loving The Tower – with many taking to Twitter to praise the hit ITV drama.

“#TheTower is one of those dramas that just nails it. Thanks #ITV,” one viewer tweeted. “That’s the first crime drama I’ve enjoyed/stuck with for agessss. My anxious/overactive mind is thankful,” a second wrote.

“Loved tonight’s #TheTower series 2 premiere, great stuff from @WhelanGemma @TahirahSharif @ellabellasmith @JimmyAkingbola @EmmettScanlanand @mikekarimso good having you all back on my screen, liking the direction and storyline already. Can’t wait for tomorrow night’s episode,” a third gushed.

“Cracking episode, more please,” another wrote. “Just finished The Tower season 2 and once again they knocked it out the park 10/10,” a fifth said.

Fans are loving it! (Credit: ITV)

More praise for hit ITV drama

The praise didn’t end there though!

“Loving series 2 of #TheTower!!!” another viewer tweeted. “Binged it all, really good, can go to bed now #TheTower,” another fan wrote.

“Excellent stuff, more of this I say,” an eighth gushed. “This series is off to a bloody good start!” another tweeted.

“Really enjoying #TheTower @WhelanGemma is a fine actor,” a tenth said.

The Tower continues tonight (Tuesday, August 29) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

