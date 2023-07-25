9 unmissable TV dramas coming this autumn

There are so many UK and American TV dramas still to come in the latter half of 2023 – and we can’t wait!

Here’s a list of some of the dramas that are expected to be hitting your screens this autumn…

The Crown is back for a final season (Credit: Netflix)

TV dramas hitting screens: The Crown – Autumn 2023

Technically not a new drama, but the sixth and final season of The Crown will be dropping on Netflix later this year.

The new season will cover the back end of the nineties, as well as the early noughties.

Princess Diana’s tragic passing will be depicted, as will Prince William and Kate Middleton’s meeting at St Andrews University.

Imelda Staunton (The Queen), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Dominic West (Prince Charles), and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana) will all return.

David Tennant is back as the Doctor (Credit: BBC)

Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials – November 2023

After over a year away, Doctor Who is returning this autumn to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

David Tennant is back as the titular Time Lord, and Catherine Tate is back as his companion Donna. The iconic duo will return for three specials later this year, penned by returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

Joining Tennant and Tate in the specials are Yasmin Finney, Ruth Madeley, Neil Patrick-Harris, and new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Then, at Christmas, Gatwa will take control of the TARDIS in another special, along with Millie Gibson, before flying off for a new series of adventures in 2024.

Mark Ruffalo stars in All The Light We Cannot See (Credit: Netflix)

All The Light We Cannot See – November 2023

Later this year, All The Light We Cannot See will drop on Netflix.

The four-part historical drama, based on the book of the same name, will land on the streaming platform in November.

The series follows the stories of a blind French teen girl named Marie-Laure and a German soldier named Werner. Their paths cross in occupied France during World War II.

Mark Ruffalo of Avengers fame and Hugh Laurie will star. The series has been written by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, so there’s high hopes for it!

Shetland will return without Douglas Henshall (Credit: BBC)

More TV dramas for 2023 – Shetland season 8 – Autumn 2023

Though an official release date is yet to be confirmed, it’s expected that Shetland will return to BBC One with its eighth season later this year.

This season is significant as will be the first without Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez.

Ashley Jensen will now be leading the show in the role of DI Ruth Calder.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Shetland as DI Ruth Calder. It’s such a hugely successful show and I am aware I have very big boots to fill since the departure of DI Perez, who was very much loved by fans of the show,” Ashley said when her role was announced last year.

It’ll be interesting to see where Shetland goes next with a new lead!

Boiling Point is being made into a series (Credit: Netflix)

Boiling Point – Autumn 2023

In 2022, Boiling Point – a film set in the kitchens of a busy restaurant – was released. The film, starring Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson was unique in that it was all filmed in one shot.

Last year, it was announced that a series based on the film will be released on BBC One. The series will serve as a sequel to the movie.

Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson will be reprising their roles from the film. While the movie focused on Graham’s character, Andy, the series will focus on Robinson’s.

“It’s amazing to be able to flesh it out. You do all your work, your backstory, and all of that for a film and you only see a little bit of it. But with this, we’re able to expand it more,” Vinette said.

Ruth Wilson has a new drama coming out this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The Woman in the Wall – later in 2023

The Woman in Wall is set to air later this year on the BBC. The new six-part gothic drama will star Ruth Wilson star as Lorna Brady, who wakes up one morning to find a dead woman in her house.

Lorna has no idea who the woman is, but can’t be sure whether she is the cause of the dead woman being in her home.

This is because Lorna has long suffered from extreme bouts of sleepwalking. Daryl McCormick will co-star.

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen fronts a new crime drama (Credit: HBO)

Love and Death – September 2023

Though this has already aired in the US, Love and Death will be making its debut on ITV later this year.

The crime drama features Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen as a quiet housewife who one day decides to have an affair with her neighbour.

However, their affair soon spirals out of control when her lover’s wife is found dead and all suspicion falls on her.

The seven-part series also stars Breaking Bad stars Jesse Plemons and Krysten Ritter – and is based on a true story.

Love and Death received good reviews during its US airing, so there’s a lot to look forward to!

Steve Coogan is going to be playing Jimmy Savile (Credit: ITV)

The Reckoning – Autumn 2023 (hopefully)

The long-awaited drama about Jimmy Savile looks to finally be hitting screens later this year.

The Reckoning will depict the heinous crimes of the disgraced DJ, as well as his upbringing and career in television and radio. Steve Coogan plays Savile.

The drama was originally meant to be broadcast in 2022. However, it was pushed back to 2024 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Earlier this year it was announced it would air in 2023 after all.

It is expected to air on ITV at some point later this year.

Shaun is fronting a drama about the Yorkshire Ripper (Credit: ITV)

The Long Shadow – Autumn 2023

Another drama set to air on ITV later this year is The Long Shadow.

The Long Shadow is going to be based on the true story surrounding The Yorkshire Ripper. The search for Peter Sutcliffe was the biggest manhunt in British criminal history and changed the way UK police worked.

Shaun Dooley and Charley Webb will be leading the cast in the new true crime drama. It’s expected to air in September.

