10 really good crime dramas based on real-life killings that you can stream right now

Yes, we love good crime dramas here at ED! – who doesn’t?!

And, during these past few years, we’ve noticed a trend: increasingly, lots of crime dramas are based on true-life crimes.

So what are the best crime dramas based on real-life events to stream right now?

We’ve got all the details…

Chillingly good crime dramas based on real-life events?

Des, ITV Hub

Starring David Tennant, Jason Watkins and Daniel Mays, the three-part Des tells the story of notorious British killer Dennis Nilsen.

Read more: ITV shares first look images of Graham Norton book adaptation Holding as cast announced

Nilsen brutally slaughtered as many as 15 young men in the 1970s and 80s in north London.

This series won plenty of plaudits, not least for David’s magnetic performance as the killer.

When They See Us, Netflix

In the spring of 1989, five young African-American boys were arrested for the rape of a white woman in New York City’s Central Park.

Known as the Central Park Five, they were incarcerated in some of the toughest prisons in the US.

But when their case was overturned decades later, it became one of the worst miscarriages of justice the country had ever seen.

Unbelievable, Netflix

Unbelievable tells the story of a young woman who comes to the police saying she’s been raped.

However, the police don’t believe her.

It’s only when two female detectives looking into serial cases of sexual violence in the states of Washington and Colorado that her case is taken seriously.

It stars Toni Collette and Merritt Wever.

Appropriate Adult, BritBox

This ITV series from 2011 still stays fresh in the memory.

It stars Dominic West as notorious serial killer Fred West, and Emily Watson as her ‘appropriate adult’ – someone who’s present during police interviews.

Mindhunter, Netflix

Based on real-life events, Mindhunter goes back to the 1970s and a young FBI.

Two operatives and a psychologist set up the Behavioral Science Unit within the Training Division.

Together they interview some of the US’s most feared serial killers.

Why? They hope to build up psychological profiles of killers to stop more springing up in the future.

In Plain Sight, ITV Hub

Also on the list of really good crime dramas is this dark gem which was recently repeated on ITV and set in the 1950s.

This three-part series stars Line of Duty’s Martin Compston as Scottish serial killer Peter Manuel.

On his tail is Detective William Muncie (Douglas Henshall) who becomes obsessed with bringing him to justice.

The Serpent, Netflix

Most recently on BBC One and now on Netflix, The Serpent transports us back to mid-1970s Thailand.

It tells the story of the chameleon-like Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim), who murdered at least 20 tourists.

Also in the cast is Jenna Coleman who stars as his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc.

Honour, ITV Hub

Our list of really good crime dramas continues with this harrowing drama delves into the world of honour killings.

In 2006, a 20-year-old Iraqi-Kurdish woman, Banaz Mahmod, was murdered.

Subsequently, DCI Caroline Goode (Keeley Hawes) investigates her death.

Soon she’s transported into a world of different customs, cultures and a terrifying code of honour.

Manhunt, ITV Hub

Martin Clunes stars as DCI Colin Sutton in this three-part series.

DCI Sutton investigated the murder of French student Amélie Delagrange in southwest London in 2004.

Subsequently, his investigation leads him to now notorious killer, Levi Bellfield.

American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace, Netflix

It starts with the shocking murder of the head of one of the most famous fashion houses in the world.

With Gianni Versace dead on the steps of his lavish Miami mansion, a manhunt ensued.

Read more: Dennis Nilsen’s prison tapes to air for first time in Netflix true crime documentary

What the series uncovers is the story of an unhinged serial killer called Andrew Cunanan.

Have we missed any really good crime dramas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.