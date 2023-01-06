Max looking worried and Summer looking shocked in Coronation Street
Soaps

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? Huge schedule shake up

There's a schedule change this week

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street usually airs on Friday nights, however tonight (Friday, January 6 2023) there will be no episode of the soap.

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

Coronation Street will not air tonight because of the Live FA Cup Football airing from 7.30pm on ITV1.

It’s Manchester United v Everton with kick-off starting at 8pm.

This week Coronation Street aired on Monday (January 2), Tuesday (January 3) and Wednesday (January 4).

If you want to catch up on this week’s episodes, they’re available to watch on ITVX.

Coronation Street is not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What happens in next week’s Coronation Street?

Coronation Street will continue on Sunday (January 8). There are changes to next week’s schedule as well due to the football.

In next week’s scenes the police question Max about his involvement in Griff’s gang but they release him without charge.

David is shocked when Gail refuses to support Max.

Later Max comes face to face with Griff. Is he in danger?

Meanwhile at the Bistro Damon introduces Leanne to Dan, a fruit and veg supplier and tells her he can do her a much better deal.

Damon tells Jacob that Dan’s first delivery is due this afternoon and hidden in a crate of olive oil will be a package containing drugs.

But as Jacob waits for the delivery, police officers turn up for a retirement do with a sniffer dog in tow.

The olive oil is delivered and Jacob manages to get the package out and leaves the Bistro.

However the sniffer dog barks at the crate and Craig heads to Jacob’s flat. Is the game up?

Mike, Esther and Summer study a letter, looking worried on Corrie
Todd and Paul want to know more about Mike and Esther (Credit: ITV)

When Summer announces that she’s got an appointment at the fertility clinic, Billy assures her he won’t stand in her way.

Meanwhile Todd and Paul are determined to find out more about Mike and Esther.

Paul suggests to Todd that they try and find a way to raise the money to pay off Mike and Esther.

After taking Summer for her blood test, Mike and Esther drop Summer off home.

But Leanne sees Mike and recognises him as the man who flirted with her in the Bistro.

She tells Billy, who is concerned. He feels Summer needs to know the truth. But how will she react?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2023? Meet the full line-up 

YouTube video player

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

