The character Kev will appear in Emmerdale tonight (Thursday, April 22) but who plays Kev and what else have you seen the actor in?

Recently Mandy has been desperate to get some money to help her son Vinny pay for his dad Paul’s funeral.

She struck up a deal with Mack, threatening to blow the whistle on his dodgy plans if he didn’t let her in.

Sean plays Kev in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s double bill of Emmerdale, Mack and Mandy arrange to meet with a man named Kev. But soon Mandy’s action leave them in danger.

But who plays Kev and why do you recognise him from?

Who plays Kev in Emmerdale?

The character Kev is played by actor Sean Croke.

What has Sean Croke been in before?

Sean Croke has made an appearance in Emmerdale back in 2014 playing a character called Josh.

In 2017 he played Alex Hamilton in the first episode of Ackley Bridge.

Between 2016 and 2019 he played DI Mark Addison.

Sean also played Josh in Emmerdale in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

You may also recognise Sean from his role in ITV drama The Bay. Sean played P.C Dave Carter in both series of the show.

He has also had roles in The War I Knew, All at Sea, Richie, Blood Parasite and The Road to Gehenna.

What’s next for Mandy and Mack?

In next week’s scenes, Nicola, King wants to hoodwink her husband Jimmy into signing over half of the business to Charity Dingle.

At the scrapyard, Charity makes it clear to Mack that she’ll be in charge of things from now on. But Aaron is suspicious about what they’re both up to.

Jimmy confronts Charity (Credit: ITV)

Soon Jimmy finds out what’s going on and confront Charity. But Charity tells him to talk to Nicola.

When he confronts Nicola, he’s shocked to find out she came up with the idea.

