Coronation Street character Abi met up with Dean Turnbull tonight (Friday, March 4) but who is he and who plays Dean?

Who is Dean Turnbull in Coronation Street?

Tonight Abi came back to the cobbles with Dean. She let Toyah believe she had been to a support group and Dean was her sponsor who was helping her with her addiction.

However it became clear to viewers he is actually a drug dealer.

Who plays Dean in Coronation Street?

Dean is played by Anthony Crank. However this isn’t the first time Anthony has been in Coronation Street.

In 2011, Anthony played a police officer on the soap.

Anthony was a presenter on Channel 4 Sunday morning show T4 from 2004 until 2005.

He went on to play Steve in Hollyoaks in 2010.

He also had two roles in Shameless playing a character called Bill in 2009 and Phil in 2012.

Anthony Crank plays Dean (Credit: ITV)

His Corrie co-star Sally Carman, who plays Abi, was also in Shameless from 2005 until 2013 playing Kelly Maguire.

Anthony has also had roles in TV series The Syndicate and Accused.

In 2010 he appeared in short film Lucy Lightfoot and film Poor Wee Me.

Will we seen Dean again?

Next week, Dean causes more trouble for Abi.

Abi orders more drugs as she struggles with Seb’s birthday.

Meanwhile Kevin and Jack return from their holiday. Kevin confides in Debbie and says he wants to sort things out with Abi.

But when he returns home and finds Abi and Dean cosy on the sofa, high on drugs and alcohol, he orders her to pack her things and get out.

While Abi is in the bathroom, Dean steals the keys to Kevin’s garage.

Kevin returns to find Abi and Dean on the sofa (Credit: ITV)

Abi soon realises what Dean’s done and races over to the garage to find him revving a customer’s car.

She gets in the passenger seat and makes a quick grab for the key, but Dean is too quick and they go speeding off down a country road.

Soon Abi doubles over in pain and Dean stops the car.

She crouches by the side of the road in agony, but to Abi’s horror, Dean gets back in the car and speeds off.

Dean leaves Abi in pain (Credit: ITV)

Abi calls the ambulance but her phone dies. She looks around at the empty road scared and in pain.

Later Abi is exhausted and in a state of shock, She lets herself into No.13.

Assuming her to be drunk, Debbie tells her that Kevin wants her out by the end of the day.

Soon Tyrone opens up the garage and is shocked a customer’s car has been taken.

Seeing her with a bag of alcohol, Tyrone suggests she had something to do with it.

As Abi panics frantically, Tyrone calls and tells her that if they don’t retrieve the stolen car back, the business is finished.

Abi has a plan to stop Dean

Spotting a BMW, Abi forms a plan and calls Dean. Abi meets Dean at his lock-up and while he inspects the BMW, Abi calls the police to report the original car stolen.

However when Dean overhears her call, it looks like Abi is in danger.

Abi is in danger when she calls the police on Dean (Credit: ITV)

Having heard about the stolen car from Tyrone, a concerned Toyah calls Abi’s phone and a paramedic answers and explains Abi has been involved in an accident.

Has Dean hurt Abi?

Toyah goes to the hospital to see Abi.

Later Abi is woken by two police officers banging on the door. Having shown the officers out, Abi goes to score more drugs.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

From March 7, Coronation Street will air hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm.

