Who is Patrick Trueman in EastEnders? Is Isaac Baptiste his only living son?

Patrick Trueman in EastEnders is part of Walford history. He’s part of the furniture in Albert Square and he and his family – and his adopted family of Denise Fox and Kim Fox – are some of the show’s most loved characters.

Patrick’s a much-loved part of EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Patrick’s been in EastEnders since he arrived in 2001 to support his estranged sons Paul Trueman and Anthony Trueman after the death of their mother – Patrick’s ex-wife Audrey.

He’s been through another two wives, a couple of DNA tests to confirm (and deny) the paternity of his kids, been attacked in his own shop, and had several strokes. And most recently, he’s been supporting his son Isaac Baptiste through his mental health struggles.

Who plays Patrick Trueman in EastEnders?

Accomplished actor Rudolph Walker MBE plays Patrick Trueman in EastEnders. He was born in Trinidad & Tobago and came to Britain to pursue an acting career when he was 20.

Rudolph’s been on television since the 1960s, and his career is long and varied. He’s been in shows including Doctor Who, On The Buses and Mr Bean. He is proud to have been one of the first black actors to have been on British television regularly. He appeared in Lovejoy with his Enders co-star Diane Parish (who plays Denise Fox) where the pair played a father and daughter duo.

Rudolph (pictured here at the Gift of Life Black and White Ball in London) is an accomplished actor. (Credit: Terry Scott / SplashNews.com)

He’s also been in films including King Ralph, and has had a successful stage career too.

Rudolph runs his own charity – The Rudolph Walker Foundation – which provides opportunities for disadvantaged kids starting their careers in entertainment. And in 2006 he was awarded an OBE for services to drama. He was also given the Lifetime Achievement award at the Inside Soap Awards in 2018, and in 2020 he scooped a CBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

Patrick and his sons (and daughter?)

When he first came to Walford, Patrick was estranged from his sons Anthony – a doctor – and Paul, who had a dark side.

But they worked things out and they grew close. But Paul wasn’t convinced Patrick was his real dad and did a secret DNA test to find out for sure. As it turned out, Patrick wasn’t his biological father but despite the facts, the pair overcame their differences and Patrick always considered Paul his son. He was devastated when Paul was murdered.

Patrick arrived for the funeral of his ex-wife and got to know sons Patrick and Anthony (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Later, Denise Fox found out her dad was one of the members of Patrick’s band – The Five Hectors. She thought it might be Patrick so she did a DNA test, but it turned out to be another band member. However, Denise thinks of Patrick as a father figure.

In 2019, Patrick went on holiday to Trinidad and reunited with old flame Sheree Baptiste. When he came back to Walford he revealed that he and Sheree had tied the knot. And later, Patrick discovered that he was the dad of Sheree’s son, Isaac Baptiste.

Denise isn’t Patrick’s daughter but they are close (Credit: BBC)

Isaac struggled to accept Patrick at first, but they seem to be on steadier ground now.

Patrick Trueman – ladies’ man

From the moment he arrived on the Square, Patrick had a glint in his eye! He had a holiday romance with Yolande Duke and – with the help of his bestie Jim Branning – wooed her and convinced her to come back to Walford.

Patrick and Dot had a long-lasting friendship (Credit: BBC)

The pair wed, but Patrick cheated with Pat Evans. He and Yolande reconciled but when she moved to Birmingham for work, their marriage fell apart.

Patrick had a romance with Denise’s ex mother-in-law Liz Turner, and Dot’s sister Rose Cotton, as well as Cora Cross.

Then he fell for Claudette Hubbard. She was the mum of Kim’s husband, Vincent, but things got murky when Vincent killed his mum. Or he thought he had. Claudette had actually survived. She and Patrick got back together but their romance ended when Claudette became jealous of Patrick’s friendship with Dot.

Patrick and Sheree are happy together (Credit: BBC)

Now Patrick’s happily married to old flame Sheree Baptiste, despite Denise being suspicious of her at first.

But son Isaac is struggling with his mental health and Patrick seems to be clashing with Sheree about the best way to deal with it all.

Could this be the end of his latest marriage?

