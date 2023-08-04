Henry Newton is returning to Coronation Street tonight (Friday, August 4), as Gemma starts working for him.

This comes after Gemma rang Henry and asked for a job, being given the idea by Jenny.

But, who is Henry Newton in Coronation Street? What happened with him and Gemma? And is Chesney right to be jealous?

Henry dated Gemma (Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (9795969q))

Who is Henry Newton in Coronation Street?

Played by George Banks, Henry Newton first appeared on the cobbles in 2017.

He’s the grandson of the former Newton and Ridley boss, Cecil Newton. After his arrival, Henry also started dating Gemma Winter.

Henry was last seen in the soap in August 2018 although he will return once more tonight, five years later.

Henry was only with Gemma for a bet (Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (9214963bb))

What happened with Henry Newton and Gemma?

When Gemma was at a house party in 2017, Henry soon cast his eyes upon her as he noticed her down-to-earth ways.

Trying to impress him, Gemma lied that her name was Jemima and told him that she was a nurse.

She soon left the party without getting Henry’s number but had accidentally left her shoe behind in a rush.

Henry soon searched Coronation Street to find the owner of the shoe, with Liz telling Gemma that she was lucky to get in with Cecil Newton’s grandson.

Gemma and Henry soon started dating but it was all rumbled to be a farce as Henry was only with Gemma as part of a bet with a posh friend.

However, Henry started to develop actual feelings for Gemma. But Chesney had already caught wind of his bet and told Gemma.

Gemma dumped Henry making him leave Weatherfield. However, a few months later he returned and ended things with his fiancé, Cressida, so that he could get Gemma back.

Trying to make things up to Gemma, Henry then put an offer in on the Rovers so that they could both run it together. However, this then fell through.

Henry soon got into trouble as some heavies turned up and demanded that he pay £20,000 for cancelling his wedding to Cressida.

Desperate, Henry then faked an accident in the pub to try to get compensation out of Jenny and Johnny. Things went against Henry though as the heavies ended up kidnapping him.

Henry survived but was unable to win Gemma back, leaving the soap in 2018.

Henry’s back (Credit: ITV)

Henry Newton’s return to Coronation Street

Henry Newton returns to our screens tonight after Gemma’s recent phone call.

Gemma asked Henry for a job after Jenny suggested she do so. Chesney told Gemma not to contact her ex but she was desperate for some extra work and cash.

Tonight, Gemma heads off to work for Henry after lying to Chesney that she would be working in a different department.

However, Chesney soon sees Gemma and Henry getting into a car together, furious with Gemma’s betrayal.

Next week, Gemma goes behind Chesney’s back once more and meets up with Henry at a hotel, asking him to buy the Rovers. But, will he agree? And, how will Chesney react?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you like Henry Newton in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!