Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Beginning of the end as the Rovers set to close its doors for good?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, August 4), it looks to be the beginning of the end as Jenny runs out of options to keep the Rovers open.

With Jenny struggling financially, she admits to Daisy that there may only be a few weeks left of the pub.

But, can anybody jump in to save the Rovers in Coronation Street spoilers?

Jenny’s struggling (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: The Rovers to close for good?

Tonight, Jenny reveals that she’s taking Stephen’s advice and therefore raising the bar prices and room rentals.

The Rovers staff aren’t happy when Jenny cuts their shifts and the punters aren’t happy with the raise in prices.

Later on, Gemma, whose shifts have also been cut, starts work for Henry but gets caught by Chesney getting into his car. She’d lied to him that she was going to be working in a different department to him.

With Jenny desperate to save the pub, Sean is dispatched to hand out flyers for the upcoming Darts Night. However, nobody turns up having all gone to Ed’s to play darts there instead.

Showing signs of defeat, Jenny tells Daisy that it looks as though the Rovers could close for good within just a few weeks, But, can anybody help save this iconic Weatherfield landmark?

Stu makes his jealousy known (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen apologises to Stu

Stu confides in Alya that he’s jealous of Yasmeen’s friendship with Roy. Alya promises him that Yasmeen isn’t interested in Roy and also suggests that he gets involved with Yasmeen’s hobbies.

Stu takes this advice on board and tells Yasmeen that he’s booked for them to do an art course. However, Yasmeen soon goes to tell Roy the exciting news, thinking Stu booked it for the two of them.

Trying to help Stu out, Alya explains to Yasmeen that Stu wanted to spend some time with her on the course.

Feeling guilty, Yasmeen then apologises and tries to make things up to Stu.

Whilst this is going on, Eliza has a secret video call with a man called Dom. But, who is he? Is she in danger?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!