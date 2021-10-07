Esme arrived in Emmerdale in tonight’s episode (Thursday, October 7) but who is she and who plays her?

Recently Charles has been receiving messages from an unknown person and told them to stop calling him.

In tonight’s scenes, he went to meet the mystery person who had been calling. It turned out to be his ex-wife and Ethan‘s mother Esme.

But what do we know about Esme and Charles?

Who is Esme in Emmerdale?

Esme is Charles’s first wife and the biological mother of Ethan.

Charles and Ethan arrived in Emmerdale last year and not long later, viewers learnt that Ethan’s mum left them when Ethan was still a young boy and in tonight’s episode we found out why.

Esme revealed to Charles that when they were together she was struggling to cope and felt like she was failing Ethan.

Charles met up with Ethan’s mother (Credit: ITV)

Although she had tried to get back in contact with Charles after leaving, he rejected her attempts.

However Esme had something to tell Charles – they have a daughter together.

She revealed to Charles that she was pregnant when she left him and Ethan and that was the reason she went as she was struggling to cope with one child.

Esme explained she wanted to see Charles and get back in contact once she gave birth to their daughter, who is called Naomi.

However Esme felt Charles never wanted to see her again.

She admitted she struggled to look after Naomi and ended up giving her up for adoption.

Ethan hasn’t seen Esme since he was a little boy (Credit: ITV)

But a year ago Naomi got in contact and they had now formed a relationship.

Naomi told Charles that when they were together she had post-natal depression, but it wasn’t talked about as much back then and she felt she was expected to hide it.

However it seems there was another reason Charles left.

It was revealed that Charles had been having an affair with a woman named Tash before Esme left.

Esme offered for Charles to meet his daughter, but he was unsure. Before they parted ways, Esme asked Charles to give Ethan a letter.

Will Charles give it to Ethan and will he meet his daughter?

Who plays Esme in Emmerdale?

Esme is played by actress Eva Fontaine.

What else has Eva Fontaine been in?

This isn’t the first time Eva has appeared in Emmerdale.

Through 2018 and 2019 Eva played a consultant and Dr Hamley.

She also played Faith Walker in Doctors from 2001 until 2006 and Claire Amartey in EastEnders in 2019.

Eva as Faith Walker in Doctors (Credit: BBC)

Eva has also played DS/DI Bains in Casualty in 2011 and a character called Simone in Holby City in 2019.

She has also had roles in TV series There She Goes, Miracle Workers and films including Control, Eddie Elise and Two For Joy.

