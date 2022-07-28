When is EastEnders on tonight? There’s a big schedule change

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm but there’s been some schedule changes over the last few weeks.

Tonight (Thursday, July 28 2022) there will be another big change to the soap.

When is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders is on twice tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders usual schedule has been a bit different over the last month.

Recently EastEnders moved over to BBC Two due to Wimbledon matches airing on BBC One.

Tonight there will be two episodes of the BBC soap on BBC Two tonight.

The first episode will air at 7pm followed by another episode at 7.30pm.

But if you can’t wait to watch tonight’s episodes, they are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

How do I watch EastEnders boxsets online?

Every Monday morning at 6am the full week’s episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

This will continue until mid-August.

Zack punches Ben (Credit: BBC)

Spoilers: What is happening in tonight’s episodes?

Zack tries to find other ways to get money for his car and calls up for loans, but he has no luck.

But Zack’s disappointment turns to anger when Ben starts winding him up.

At Peggy’s, Ben’s mocking is the final straw for Zack and he ends up punching him.

Meanwhile Lexi overhears an argument between Jay and Honey and tells Will that Jay is cheating on her with Lola.

Will tells Jada and soon the gossip starts to spread.

Is Honey happy? (Credit: BBC)

Honey pretends to be happy when Jay surprises her with a spa break, but Ash tells Honey that Jay is cheating with Lola.

Billy comes in and ends up punching a confused Jay, leaving Lola mortified.

Kat is touched when Lily and Stacey host a pre-wedding party for her.

As they try on the knock-off bridesmaid dresses sent by Big Mo, Kat tries on her wedding dress upstairs.

Lily tells Stacey she has one more big surprise, but when Kat finds out about it she’s furious.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

