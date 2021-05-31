When is Coronation Street on tonight?
Soaps

When is Coronation Street on tonight? This week Corrie’s schedule is very different

All change for our trips to Weatherfield

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

It’s the late May Bank Holiday Monday, which means Coronation Street isn’t on at its usual time tonight – or all week, for that matter.

TV fans will know that traditionally today marks the start of a week of Britain’s Got Talent semi-final shows.

This means that Coronation Street moves to a later slot of 9pm – and the soap is able to air a week of post-watershed appropriate drama.

And yes, that normally means something dark and violent – think Phelan’s comeuppance, for example.

There has been no Britain’s Got Talent this year, of course, but it’s still all change with the Corrie schedule.

When is Coronation Street on tonight?
Coronation Street is on tonight at 9pm (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

Don’t settle on the sofa at 7.30pm this evening expecting to be transported to Weatherfield. Instead, there’s an hour-long episode starting at 9pm – and it promises to be a terrifying one judging by these Coronation Street spoilers.

Corrie’s usual spot has been pinched by The Masked Dancer, which airs for 90 minutes tonight.

The sister show of The Masked Singer began on Saturday night and runs in this slot for most of the rest of the week.

Beetroot on The Masked Dancer UK
Holy Beetroot! Coronation Street is on later tonight, replaced by The Masked Dancer (Credit: ITV)

When is Corrie on this week?

So, yes, you will have deduced that Corrie’s scheduling is different for the rest of the week too.

We’re spoiled, with episodes unusually on Tuesday and Thursday at 9pm, for half an hour.

And on Friday, the soap is also on at 9pm, but there’s just a 30-minute episode, rather than the usual hour.

It’s bad news for Wednesday – the soap isn’t on at all! It’s been booted for Live International Football.

England V Austria, in case you’re interested – which we suspect most of you won’t be!

Phillip Schofield This Morning rules out appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories
Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will see Piers grill Sir Keir Starmer (Credit: ITV)

Wednesday night does see the return of Piers Morgan to ITV, with Life Stories featuring Kier Starmer.

Consolation for some, an excuse to book a mid-week trip to the pub and forget all about TV for the night for others!

Want to keep abreast of all the goings-on in Weatherfield? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Are you annoyed that Corrie is moving or do you enjoy the late-night specials? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

cruising with Jane mcdonald series 7 ends
Cruising with Jane McDonald fans admit they’re desperate for another series
Sally Carman and Joe Duttine postpone wedding
Coronation Street actress Sally Carman delays wedding to co-star Joe Duttine
Amanda Holden dress: I Can See Your Voice fans stunned by star's revealing outfit which shows off her legs
Amanda Holden leaves little to the imagination in see-through dress
emmerdale cast get new jobs
Emmerdale cast members Isabel Hodgins, Max Parker and Kris Mochrie take on exciting new job
Jake Wood's huge, bushy beard takes Beat The Chasers viewers by surprise
Jake Wood takes Beat The Chasers viewers by surprise with huge bushy beard
EastEnders spoilers tonight
EastEnders spoilers tonight: What’s happening Monday, May 31 2021