It’s the late May Bank Holiday Monday, which means Coronation Street isn’t on at its usual time tonight – or all week, for that matter.

TV fans will know that traditionally today marks the start of a week of Britain’s Got Talent semi-final shows.

This means that Coronation Street moves to a later slot of 9pm – and the soap is able to air a week of post-watershed appropriate drama.

And yes, that normally means something dark and violent – think Phelan’s comeuppance, for example.

There has been no Britain’s Got Talent this year, of course, but it’s still all change with the Corrie schedule.

Coronation Street is on tonight at 9pm (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

Don’t settle on the sofa at 7.30pm this evening expecting to be transported to Weatherfield. Instead, there’s an hour-long episode starting at 9pm – and it promises to be a terrifying one judging by these Coronation Street spoilers.

Corrie’s usual spot has been pinched by The Masked Dancer, which airs for 90 minutes tonight.

The sister show of The Masked Singer began on Saturday night and runs in this slot for most of the rest of the week.

Holy Beetroot! Coronation Street is on later tonight, replaced by The Masked Dancer (Credit: ITV)

When is Corrie on this week?

So, yes, you will have deduced that Corrie’s scheduling is different for the rest of the week too.

We’re spoiled, with episodes unusually on Tuesday and Thursday at 9pm, for half an hour.

And on Friday, the soap is also on at 9pm, but there’s just a 30-minute episode, rather than the usual hour.

It’s bad news for Wednesday – the soap isn’t on at all! It’s been booted for Live International Football.

England V Austria, in case you’re interested – which we suspect most of you won’t be!

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will see Piers grill Sir Keir Starmer (Credit: ITV)

Wednesday night does see the return of Piers Morgan to ITV, with Life Stories featuring Kier Starmer.

Consolation for some, an excuse to book a mid-week trip to the pub and forget all about TV for the night for others!

