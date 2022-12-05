The Coronation Street schedule has found itself heavily disrupted by the ongoing World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

But when is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street is not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street airing this week?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

However, during the World Cup, the schedule has been changed.

On Monday, December 5th, the soap will not be airing its usual episode, as ITV will be playing the Brazil vs South Korea game.

Instead, Coronation Street will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 7th, in its usual 8pm slot.

It will also air at 8pm on Thursday, December 8th, a day it does not usually air.

Then, on Friday, December 9th, ITV will air an hour-long episode at 7pm.

Viewers can watch these episodes as they are broadcast on ITV. They have also been made available to stream on demand, now on ITVX .

But what is happening on this week’s Coronation Street?

Sarah and Gail put Stephen on the spot (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What is happening on Corrie this week?

In this week’s Coronation Street, the pressure builds for Stephen as he is confronted by Gail.

After realising that Stephen isn’t being honest about his new job or his finances, Gail puts Stephen on the spot.

She tells him that he should invest £1ok on Sarah’s business proposal.

Can Stephen lie his way out of this one?

Elsewhere, when Hope returns to school, Fiz and Tyrone are grilled by the school counsellor.

When the counsellor asks about Hope’s home life, Tyrone realises that she needs stability.

He decides that it’s time to put a ring on it.

At the café, Tyrone proposes to Fiz.

Hope comes across a stash of her late biological dad’s things (Credit: ITV)

However, the late John Stape continues to cause trouble for the family.

As Fiz and Tyrone celebrate their engagement, the journalist who wrote the book about John Stape arrives to see them.

He apologises for everything he’s put the family through.

Then, he gives Fiz a bag full of John Stape’s belongings.

He tells her that she should have them, so they never fall into the wrong hands.

Fiz stashes the bag at John Stape’s house.

However, when Hope decides to hold a séance for her father, she accidentally happens across the bag.

How will she react when confronted with a bag of her biological dad’s belongings?

