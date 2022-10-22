Tributes for EastEnders star Josephine Melville as she dies backstage at show

EastEnders star Josephine Melville has died.

The actress passed away backstage after performing in a play this week.

Best known for playing Tessa Parker in the 1980s, Josephine collapsed and immediately received assistance from a first-aider and a medically-trained member of the audience.

According to reports she was performing as Aunty Maggie in a production of Nine Night at the Nottingham Playhouse.

The Sun reports how the theatre’s staff are in shock.

Josephine played Tessa in the soap, arriving in Walford in 1986.

A radical Marxist student, Tessa fell for pal Kelvin Carpenter and tried to win him over to her political movement.

However, it failed and he chose a pop career over her – and she left Albert Square.

Tributes paid to EastEnders star Josephine Melville

The actress recently appeared in singer Ella Henderson’s music video for single Brave.

Celebrities and pals have paid tribute to the late EastEnders star.

Loose Women panellist and soap star Denise Welch, 64, called her “a wonderful actress” in a tribute, adding: “So so sad.”

Actress Andrea Davy, who played Trudy in the play, said: “Such a pleasure and honour to work with you Josephine. RIP.

“Our Nine Night family is lost without you. One Love Aunty Maggie! Trudy”

Bridgerton star Adjoah Andoh, 59, wrote: “Ach…I’m so shocked. A wonderful actress. Amazing comic timing.

“Part of a community of artists who understood the power of black stories. All blessings & condolences to the family. Full of light, rest in your power Jo”

Actor Michael Maris added: “So sad. She was always pleasant and helpful with me.”

In a statement Nottingham Playhouse said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing.

EastEnders star dies backstage at show

“Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.

“Josephine received immediate assistance from Nottingham Playhouse first aiders and a medically qualified member of the Nine Night audience.

“Josephine was a truly wonderful and well-loved person, a revered and deeply respected performer, director, producer, archivist and writer, and a tremendous Auntie Maggie in Nine Night.

“We are offering our full support to her family, our onstage and production crew and all staff at this awful time.”

Chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, Stephanie Sirr said: “We send our love and condolences to Jo’s family and friends.

“On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism.”

