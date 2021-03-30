Soap spoilers for next week see Coronation Street’s Leanne and Simon forced to leave Weatherfield after Harvey finds out they shopped him to the police.

Also, it’s the end of the line for Fiz and Tyrone, while Peter gets devastating news.

All this and more in Coronation Street soap spoilers for next week.

1. Leanne double crosses Harvey

Leanne is sickened when Ned, one of Harvey’s dealers barges his way into her flat.

He tells her he’s expecting a delivery and will be using her flat to bag up the drugs.

Simon gets home and is shocked to find Ned in their house.

As Leanne quizzes Ned about the drugs delivery, he starts to get suspicious of her motives.

Later Leanne secretly meets up with DC Costello and fills him in on the latest plan.

Ned orders Leanne to call in sick to work because the drugs delivery is back on.

Harvey sets off to do the drugs job and insists on taking Simon with him.

Leanne begs him to take her instead, but her pleas fall on deaf ears.

It’s not long before Harvey discovers someone set him up and Leanne confesses it was her.

A terrified Leanne tells Toyah everything and Toyah is shocked at what has been going on.

Leanne tearfully tells Toyah that they’re leaving Weatherfield as it’s the only way to protect Simon.

A miserable Nick tells Sarah and David why Leanne is leaving Weatherfield.

He admits that he is now having to choose between going with her and staying with Sam.

Simon finds Peter in Victoria Garden and the pair have a heart-to-heart.

Simon tells his dad that he loves him, leaving Peter touched.

2. It’s over for Fiz and Tyrone

Despite his promises to Fiz, Tyrone finds himself drawn back to Alina next week.

He sees an Immigration Enforcement van outside the salon and rushes to Alina’s aid.

Tyrone accuses Fiz of calling the authorities and she’s fuming.

Devastated that Tyrone accused her of shopping Alina, Fiz demands answers.

She looks him in the eye and demands to know how he really feels about Alina.

However Fiz’s world falls apart when Tyrone admits he is in love with Alina.

With their relationship in tatters, it seems there is no hope hope for Tyrone and Fiz.

3. Peter gets devastating news

Nick reminds Carla that they have got a meeting with Lucas.

But Carla is adamant that he will have to go alone, not wanting to jeopardise things with Peter.

Peter sees Lucas getting into a taxi, but Carla tells him she’s quitting the factory to focus on him.

Later Peter goes to his hospital appointment where the consultant has bad news.

She tells Peter that his liver hasn’t improved and his only hope now is a transplant.

Peter is determined not to give up, wanting to be there for Carla and Simon.

