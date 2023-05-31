Sharon Marshall issues apology to EastEnders star Danielle Harold over spoiler

Sharon Marshall issued an apology to EastEnders star Danielle Harold on This Morning.

Appearing on today’s show (May 31) from the set of Albert Square, the soap expert stood alongside cast members of EastEnders.

She then revealed that she had to start with an apology to Danielle for blowing her surprise.

The expert said: “I’ve got an apology to start with. Danielle is right in the middle of filming Celebrity Hunted. It was supposed to be a massive surprise that she was here.

“And I announced it earlier and stood right in front of the tube. We can hear drones and helicopters coming, we’re going to start with you. She’s going to have to run in about a minute.”

Speaking to Danielle, Sharon added: “I’m really sorry! I put it on Twitter.”

In response, Danielle assured the entertainment journalist that it was okay.

Lola will have her final moments in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Danielle Harold’s Lola story line on EastEnders

Discussing her EastEnders character Lola dying of a brain tumour. Danielle said: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever filmed in my life definitely.

“With it being a brain tumour storyline and working so closely with people that have it.

“A lovely beautiful lady called Kylie – ‘love you Kylie if you’re watching’ – she’s just been with me every step of the way. I could not have done it without her.”

Fellow EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, who plays Jay Brown, also gave insight into filming Lola’s final scenes.

He said: “It’s been really hard, but we managed to get it done. We’ve done it as real as we can, but we knew that we were dealing with very sensitive material.

“So we also try to get the ‘light’ moments in there. When we were filming it we tried to have a bit of light as it’s important that we did that. Hopefully, we’ve delivered.”

EastEnders will air tonight at 7:30 pm on BBC One

