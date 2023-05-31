This Morning viewers left baffled over Clodagh McKenna’s appearance today

This Morning viewers were left baffled by Clodagh McKenna and her appearance on the show today (May 31). Clodagh was on to demonstrate her coconut and lime grilled chicken. But many confessed they were distracted by her outfit.

Clodagh McKenna appeared in a white zip-up jumpsuit. While Alison Hammond told her she looked “amazing” and it “looks like you’re getting married”, many viewers were confused by the outfit.

Clodagh McKenna stunned viewers with her outfit today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers question why Clodagh McKenna is ‘dressed like a sexy nurse’

As Clodagh appeared to show off her recipe, she already anticipated comments on her outfit. She said: “I feel like I look a little bit like a dental nurse today, before anyone throws that out on Twitter.”

Why is Clodagh cooking in her fancy dress nurse costume?

It did little to stop the comments, though… One person questioned: “Why is Clodagh dressed as a sexy nurse?” Another person said: “Why is Clodagh cooking in her fancy dress nurse costume?” A third viewer joked: “Clodagh’s off to do a remake of Carry On Nurse.”

Clodagh even responded to one comment about her outfit. A viewer wrote: “How refreshing is Clodagh McKenna on This Morning. Down to earth, so cheerful and rocking the nurse’s outfit.” Clodagh replied: “Aww, thank you.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were under fire for their This Morning topics today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers complain This Morning ‘hits new low’

As Alison and Dermot discussed a man who wipes his backside with leaves instead of loo roll, viewers complained This Morning had “hit a new low”. There have already been claims of advertisers pulling out of the show. Some viewers also vowed to boycott amid the Phillip Schofield scandal.

But after Alison and Dermot literally “chatted [bleep]”, viewers were full of complaints. One person wrote: “#ThisMorning reaches a new LOW having Hammond and O’Leary talking [bleep].” Another said: “That’s how low This Morning has gone.”

