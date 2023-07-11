It was recently announced that Chris Gascoyne will be leaving his role as Peter Barlow, 23 years after setting foot on the cobbles.

This has led many fans to speculate as to what Peter’s departure storyline will be.

Now, Peter Barlow’s exit storyline has been predicted by Coronation Street fans – but what could it be?

Chris Gascoyne leaves Coronation Street role after 23 years

Peter Barlow actor Chris Gascoyne recently spoke to Metro about his decision to leave the cobbles. He announced that the character Peter ‘is very close to his heart.’

A Coronation Street spokesperson also spoke about Chris’ departure, revealing that the door has been ‘left open’ for him to return in the future.

Leaving Coronation Street, Chris has already announced his new project.

He will be joining the world of Panto playing the role of Captain Hook in the St Albans production of Peter Pan.

On Instagram, the theatre announced: “EXCITING PANTO NEWS. The Alban Arena are delighted to announce Coronation Street Legend Chris Gascoyne will star as Captain Hook in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan this pantomime season!

“Chris Gascoyne is famous for his role as Peter Barlow in Britain’s top soap, Coronation Street (ITV) in which he has led numerous high-profile storylines to great acclaim.

“This promises to be our most spectacular pantomime yet with stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and a star-studded cast, this is a must-see show for the whole family. Don’t miss your chance to experience the wonder and excitement of Neverland once more in Paul Hendy’s pantomime sequel!”

Coronation Street fans predict Peter exit storyline

Coronation Street fans have started to predict Peter’s exit storyline after hearing this news. Now, they’ve come up with some different outcomes for Peter.

One fan reckoned that Carla would cheat on Peter making him leave her, suggesting: “Ryan and Carla will get together, that’s why Peter will leave. The signs are there, I’m calling it”

Another predicted that Peter would find out about Stephen spiking Carla with LSD and get his own back. He might then end up in prison. They wrote: “I hope he comes back but I hope nothing happens between him and Carla ’cause they make a good couple. I reckon he will end up in prison due to attacking or hurting Stephen finding out what he did etc.”

How will Peter leave the cobbles?

This isn’t the first time Peter’s left the cobbles. Joining the soap in 2000, he left three years later.

He then returned in 2007 before quitting the soap again in 2014.

Since 2016, Peter has been back in Weatherfield. But, how will he be written out this time?

