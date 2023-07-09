Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne lands new job away from the cobbles

Coronation Street star Chris Gascoyne has landed a new job away from the cobbles. The Peter Barlow actor has announced that he will be taking on a new role.

The actor has played alcoholic Peter on and off for 23 years. He became the seventh actor to take over the role in 2000 and has remained ever since.

But now it seems like he could be taking a break as actor Chris will be starring in a panto later this year.

It has been announced that he will take the role of Captain Hook in a new version of Peter Pan. He will tread the boards at The Alban Arena in St Albans. The theatre revealed the news on social media.

The announcement read: “EXCITING PANTO NEWS. The Alban Arena are delighted to announce Coronation Street Legend Chris Gascoyne will star as Captain Hook in The All New Adventures of Peter Pan this pantomime season!

“Chris Gascoyne is famous for his role as Peter Barlow in Britain’s top soap, Coronation Street (ITV) in which he has led numerous high-profile storylines to great acclaim.

“This promises to be our most spectacular pantomime yet with stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and a star-studded cast, this is a must-see show for the whole family. Don’t miss your chance to experience the wonder and excitement of Neverland once more in Paul Hendy’s pantomime sequel!”

The news left fans overjoyed. One said: “Nah this is incredible.” A second said: “Nah Corrie are too funny saying that Peter has been on a boat for 3 months when he’s playing a literal pirate.” Another added: “I’ve booked tickets so excited to see Chris.” A fifth said: “My prayers have been answered.”

Chris Gascoyne made his debut in Coronation Street in the 40th anniversary live episode in 2000. But after just three years he quit the soap.

He later returned in 2007 for a brief stint before making a full-time return a year later. Chris once more quit the soap in 2014.

However, he made a return a year later for the funeral of Deirdre Barlow. Then in 2016 he returned full-time and has been on the cobbles ever since.

