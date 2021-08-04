PC Brody in Coronation Street: Who is actor Daniel Jillings and where have you seen him before?

PC Brody in Coronation Street is the new police officer on the Street, after months of fans joking that Craig Tinker is the only copper in Corrie!

PC Brody has already made his mark in Weatherfield, in the most awful way, pulling over James Bailey as he was taking a test drive in his fancy new sports car.

PC Brody arrested James (Credit: ITV)

Though James had done nothing wrong, PC Brody clocked him behind the wheel of the snazzy sports car and pulled him over.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig Tinker becomes corrupt cop in racism scandal

The police officer wouldn’t explain why he’d pulled over the football star, and then got him to step out of the car. When James protested, PC Bordy arrested him and an onlooker filmed the confrontation.

Who plays PC Brody in Coronation Street?

PC Brody in Coronation Street is played by actor Daniel Jillings. And his latest role as the cobbles copper is a blast for the past for him because before he took up acting, Daniel was a real-life police officer with Greater Manchester Police!

James was shocked when PC Brody pulled him over (Credit: ITV)

And he’s even been in Corrie as a policeman before, back in 2021.

Daniel’s also had roles in Emmerdale, Casualty, Hollyoaks, Doctors and worked alongside John Simm in Prey.

He also played a soldier in WW2 film Enemy Lines.

Daniel and Once Upon A Smile

Back in 2011, Daniel teamed up with his friend, Emmerdale star Danny Miller (aka Aaron Dingle) to launch a charity called Once Upon A Smile.

Daniel launched Once Upon A Smile with friend Danny Miller. The charity founders are pictured here at the British Soap Awards 2018 (Credit: Brett D. Cove/Splash News/SplashNews.com)

The organisation gives long-term help to families who have suffered a bereavement. It provides support groups, financial aid, counselling and activities.

What’s next for PC Brody?

With James injured after his arrest, brother Michael tries to convince him to make a formal complaint against PC Brody. But James isn’t sure it’s the right thing to do.

PC Brody admits that the Baileys have made a formal complaint (Credit: ITV)

But when the passer-by who filmed the arrest posts the video online, he realises he has to act.

Meanwhile, PC Brody has got an unsavoury request for Craig Tinker. He asks him to keep quiet about the fact that he thought James wasn’t driving badly and had no reason to pull him over.

But will Craig do as he asks? And how will the Baileys react?

