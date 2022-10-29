Nina Wadia teases EastEnders return as Zainab Masood

Actress Nina Wadia has spoken out about returning to EastEnders.

The Zainab Masood star hasn’t been seen in Walford since 2013 but fans have long campaigned for her to make a comeback.

Now the former Strictly Come Dancing star has admitted she struggles with the reaction.

Insisting she is more than ready to reprise her role, she admitted she is shocked that people want the character back.

She told Metro.co.uk: “What fascinates me is that people still say ‘when are you going back in?’, I left over a decade ago! Honestly, it was one of my most favourite jobs to have done, I met some incredible actors and I’m still friends with a lot of them. I do miss it. I would never say never!”

Nina added: “I’m always there for anyone. Nitin [Ganatra, who played Masood] is lovely and of course we would [both go back].

“We had a ball when we were on it. I went back into comedy after Zainab’s exit, things got quite heavy for her. I’ve been away long enough now that if I did go back, I’d bring back the humour and that’s what I’d love to do.”

Nina recently delighted EastEnders fans by reuniting with co-star Nitin Ganatra.

Nina Wadia wants EastEnders return

The on-screen couple joined ‘Enders in 2007 as wife and husband Zainab and Masood.

Their characters eventually divorced – and have both now departed Walford, with Zainab leaving in 2013 and Masood in 2019.

But despite their soap alter egos having gone different ways, some fans made it clear they hoped they might return after the stars’ real life chance encounter.

She uploaded a selfie showing them leaning into each other and smiling.

Nina captioned the image: “In a city of 8.9 million people… it was bound to happen at some point! @GanatraNitin #fated #zainabandMasood #eastenders #memoriesaremadeofthis.”

Nitin, 53, expressed his own joy and surprise by replying: “I know right?”

EastEnders reunion for Nina and Nitin

He also retweeted the pic for his own followers to see, adding: “What are the chances!? So good to bump into you.”

One person wrote: “If you both went back to the Square I might start watching again.”

Another added: “It’s a sign you two should be back on the Square! Please come back, we need you.”

“So great to see!” contributed someone else.

“I’d also love to see you two together on screen again! If not on #EastEnders, then somewhere else.”

And a fourth ecstatic fan said: “We’ve waited such a long time to see this. Please go back to Eastenders so I have a reason to watch it again. Loved Zainab and Masood.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

