Neighbours star Scott McGregor shares gorgeous pics as wife gives birth to their second child

Scott McGregor, who plays Mark Brennan on Neighbours, has announced the birth of his second child by sharing pictures on social media.

The actor, who left the soap last year, but will return for the 35th anniversary celebrations this year, revealed he and his wife, Bianka Voigt, have welcomed a son.

They have named him Jackson Charles McGregor.

View this post on Instagram Jackson Charles McGregor We couldn’t be more in love!! 🖤🖤🖤 A post shared by SCOTT McGREGOR (@scottymcgregor) on Jan 22, 2020 at 2:08am PST

Scott captioned the gallery of snaps: "Jackson Charles McGregor We couldn't be more in love!!"

Co-stars were quick to comment including Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy, who said: "Could not be more excited for you both!"

Scott's on-screen brother, Travis Burns, who played Tyler Brennan, added: "Congratulations you two!"

"Congratulations beautiful fam," said Ashleigh Brewer who played Scott's one-time on-screen love interest Kate Robinson.

Scott revealed his wife was expecting their second child last year

The couple already have daughter, Evie, who was born in 2017.

Scott announced the news on his Instagram page with a photo of his wife, , baring her baby bump and their little girl doing the same!

Scott captioned the image: "When 3 became 4 #No2."

Scott and Bianka got married in January 2019 and Scott posted snaps of their big day to his Instagram account.

Writing alongside the pics of him, Bianca and Evie, Scott said: "I am one lucky man!

"That was the most amazing weekend of my life. Thank you to everyone involved."

Scott left Neighbours in October last year when his character Mark went to care for his mother, who has Huntington's disease.

Instead of having a big emotional send-off, Mark left video messages for everyone who meant something to him during his time on Ramsay Street.

Scott later admitted he wasn't keen on his character's exit, responding to a fan on Instagram who commented that it was "stupid", by saying:

"I tend to agree. Although I don't write the show... oh well. Thanks for the kind words."

Perhaps his next farewell will be better when he returns for the show's 35th anniversary celebrations.

