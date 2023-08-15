5 spoilers as sensational Neighbours trailer drops ahead of September 18 comeback

Neighbours fans, listen up! Amazon Freevee has today released the trailer for the much-anticipated new series and it seems it will be hitting our screens within weeks…

Neighbours first aired in 1985 and since then has earned legions of adoring fans as well as launching the careers of several household names such as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovon and Guy Pearce.

The Australian soap follows the lives of the residents of Ramsay Street, in the fictional suburb Erinsborough.

Neighbours is returning on 18th September! (Credit: Amazon Freevee)

The latest installment will pick up two years after last summer’s finale episode, which was watched by millions of viewers worldwide.

So what’s in store for the new series? We’ve watched the trailer, so you don’t have to!

Neighbours spoilers

The trailer opens with Susan Kennedy exclaiming: “Gosh, a lot has happened in the last two years.”

By the looks of things, she isn’t wrong.

First of all, there are new neighbours on the block and it seems they’re ready to break some hearts.

The new Neighbours trailer promises plenty of drama! (Credit: Amazon Freevee)

Byron Stone, who is now played by Xavier Molyneux is seen getting cosy with Mischa Barton’s new character, Reece Sinclair. However it looks like it could all come crashing down as he confronts her with “why didn’t you tell me who you are?”

She’s not the only one keeping secrets, with Jane Harris also revealing to Mike Young: “I have been keeping something from you.”

Could there also be drama in store for Susan, who is seen telling her husband Karl: “I’m worried there will be no coming back from it”?

Who is getting married on Neighbours? (Credit: Amazon Freevee)

You might want to look into buying a hat as there’s also a wedding on the cards! We see a flash of a white dress and a wedding car pulling up but the identity of the bride and groom remains a mystery…

Neighbours fans react to new trailer

The sneak peek has already sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

“Looking forward to seeing neighbours again, wonder what new people will be in it and, wonder who the wedding is…” Said one person.

Another tweeted: “Fantastic trailer, so excited.”

A third said: “That’s glorious but more importantly… WHEN CAN I WATCH IT IN THE UNITED KINGDOM?”

Luckily we have the answer:

The new series of Neighbours will return to screens on 18 September, with new episodes releasing daily, Monday-Thursday, at 7 a.m. BST, on Amazon Freevee.Why not binge on the previous seasons, which are also available to stream on Amazon Freevee, while you wait?

Read more: Neighbours makes big recast announcement for soap’s return

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!