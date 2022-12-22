Neighbours actress Bonnie Anderson has announced she has given birth to her first child.

Bonnie, who played Bea Nilsson in Neighbours, revealed she had given birth to her son and shared his name.

Sharing a photo of her new-born, she wrote: “It’s always you our darling boy. Bobby Ray Morrison.”

Bonnie’s friends and followers commented to congratulate her.

Ben Hall, who played Ned Willis in Neighbours commented: “Congratulations Bonnie. What a little cutie.”

April Rose Pengilly, who played Chloe Brennan wrote: “Congratulations!”

The official Neighbours Instagram account also commented: “Huge congrats Bonnie.”

Bonnie announced back in June that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Morrison.

Actress Bonnie played Bea in Neighbours (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

Bonnie Anderson in Neighbours

Actress Bonnie played Bea in Neighbours from 2018 until 2021.

However she briefly reprised her role for the Australian soap’s finale episode, which aired earlier this year.

The show was axed from Channel 5 earlier this year and the final episode aired in July 2022.

But it was recently announced that Neighbours is going to return to screens in 2023.

Neighbours came to an end earlier this year but will be brought back next year (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

When is Neighbours returning?

Amazon Freevee will be the new home of the Ramsay Street soap.

It will air exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK and USA, as well as hold streaming rights to thousands of episodes from the previous seasons.

Neighbours stars Stefan Davies, who played Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher, who played Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburn, who played Susan Kennedy and Ryan Moloney, who played Toadie Rebecchi have been announced to be returning reprising their roles

Meanwhile Jason Herbison is set to return as executive producer.

Production will begin early next year and the world premier will be in the second half of 2023.

