Neighbours fans issue one last plea as iconic character returns as a ghost

Neighbours fans have called for Lou Carpenter to return to the soap after it was revealed character Madge Bishop would be making an appearance in the show’s finale.

Madge died back in 2001 and was married to Harold Bishop.

However it was reported in The Sun that she will be making an appearance in the show’s final ever episode. Now fans are calling for Lou to return.

Harold Bishop is returning to Neighbours (Credit: Channel 5/Fremantle)

Neighbours: Madge’s return

It was announced earlier this year that Neighbours would be coming to an end after 37 years.

The show final episode will air on Friday, July 29 2022 and a number of past characters will be making a return, including Scott and Charlene Robinson.

It has also been reported that Madge will be making an appearance in the final episode.

Madge died in 2001 (Credit: Photo by Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

Madge died in 2001 from pancreatic cancer in the arms of her husband Harold.

A source told The Sun: “There was no way that someone as iconic and legendary as Madge wasn’t going to be seen in the soap’s final ever episode.

“It was just about how they could have her back when her death was such a huge part of the show’s history. It’s very clever.

“The fans are going to get goosebumps – it’s magical.”

Of course Madge has made a return after her death once before back in 2015. She appeared as a figment of Harold’s imagination for the soap’s 30th anniversary.

Lucinda Cowden, who plays Melanie Pearson, told Inside Soap that she bumped into Madge actress Anne Charleston during filming and “it was amazing.”

Fans want Lou to come back (Credit: Fremantle)

Fans call for Lou Carpenter to return

Lou, played by Tom Oliver, and Harold were love rivals, but she eventually ended up marrying Harold.

Before Madge died, Lou confessed to her that he still loved her.

But now fans are calling for Lou to return to give him one last scene with Harold.

i hope tom oliver came back to give us one last harold and lou scene #Neighbours — The Comedian (@Meh08308824) July 25, 2022

I'm assuming Tom Oliver no longer acts? Can't think of any other reason why Lou Carpenter wouldn't have made one final appearance alongside Jelly Belly. They had such great chemistry. #Neighbours — My6percent (@My6Percent) July 24, 2022

Definitely want to see Lou return to #Neighbours, he surely is the biggest stalwart from the show who's return hasn't been confirmed, even Madge is making an appearance and she's dead! #CelebratingNeighbours — Cheshire Chris (@CheshireOne) July 24, 2022

So excited for the lastest returnees! May have screamed!

I really want to see Lou though he was such a big part of the show for so long! #Neighbours #CelebratingNeighbours pic.twitter.com/3bWJHtgUbz — Helen Chapman (@buttonhill) July 24, 2022

Would you like to see Lou return?

Neighbours: The Finale airs Friday July 29 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Neighbours airs Monday to Friday at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

