Lucy Fallon to return to Coronation Street?: ‘Everyone is very excited’

Coronation Street is reportedly bringing back Lucy Fallon three years after she quit the soap. The actress played Bethany Platt for five years between 2015 and 2020.

Now The Sun reports that she has agreed to return to the role. According to the newspaper she will begin filming later this year.

Could Lucy return to Corrie? (Credit: Cover Images)

Lucy Fallon to return to Coronation Street?

Her return scenes will apparently air “after Christmas”. Bethany was last seen in 2020 after overcoming her grooming and abuse ordeal.

Viewers watched as she was manipulated by evil Nathan and his grooming gang. She narrowly escaped being trafficked abroad in the hard-hitting plot that won a host of awards.

Actress Lucy won the gong for Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2018 British Soap Awards for the story. Meanwhile Bethany went on to become a stripper after her ordeal.

Bethany Platt could be making a comeback, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

She later fell in love with grieving Daniel Osbourne in the aftermath of his wife Sinead Tinker’s death. After a backlash Bethany decided to move to London to become a journalist.

Is Lucy coming back to Corrie?

But now she will reportedly return to Weatherfield. A source told The Sun: “Lucy is one of soap’s most talented actresses who won lots of awards for her powerful portrayal of Bethany’s grooming storyline. She was destined for big things and everyone was sad to see her go but the door was always going to be left open for someone of her calibre and popularity.

“Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed. She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby. Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return. Everyone is very excited. They were really keen to get her back.”

ED! has contacted reps for Lucy and Coronation Street for comment.

In 2021, Blackpool-born Lucy said of a possible return: “Never say never. I didn’t leave for a particular reason or because I didn’t like it. I left because I wanted to go down different avenues.”

Read more: Coronation Street on-screen couple we didn’t know were married in real life

After leaving the soap actress Lucy met footballer Ryan Ledson. The pair welcomed baby boy Sonny in January.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!