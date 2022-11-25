Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley has taken to Instagram to share her idea for a new Emmerdale spin-off, which would see all of her castmates in a new version of the soap.

After sharing a photo of a cartoon version of Mandy, Lisa has come up with a new idea.

She wants there to be an Emmerdale spin off – with a twist.

Lisa said she wants to see a different version of Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley calls for an Emmerdale spin off

On Instagram, Lisa Riley has shared a cartoon digital drawing of herself as Mandy.

Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny Dingle, created it for her at work.

In the photo, Lisa can be seen dressed as Mandy looking glam with her hair in a high ponytail.

Captioning the photo, Lisa wrote: “At work yesterday Bradley Johnson made this for me, dressed as Mandy. It’s crazy. The more and more I try and learn, Brad still has to teach me. I would LOVE to see ‘Emmerdale the Cartoon’ with all of us.”

Lisa shared her thoughts on an Emmerdale spin off.

Bradley’s art sparked an idea, for there to be a cartoon version of the ITV soap.

Fans commented on Lisa’s post saying how amazing the picture was.

One wrote: “Amazing, I love it!”

A second said: “This is amazing.”

A third commented: “Queen! Love this.”

Lisa plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spin-offs

A cartoon version of Emmerdale may seem out of reach, but it wouldn’t be the first time that the soap has made a spin-off.

The show has had a number of spin-off films in the past, with one being titled The Dingles: For Richer, For Poorer.

Stars of the show have even come together to form a band – The Woolpackers.

Could a cartoon version of the soap the next spin-off in line?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

