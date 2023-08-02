EastEnders' Kacey Ainsworth, the EastEnders logo and the background of the Thames
Soaps

Kacey Ainsworth teases Little Mo return after Freddie phones his mum – and EastEnders fans are here for it

Will Little Mo return to Walford?

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, August 1), Freddie phoned his mum, Little Mo, and checked up on her.

This came after he tried to track down his dad, Graham Foster, online.

Now, Kacey Ainsworth has teased Little Mo will return to EastEnders and fans are here for it.

EastEnders' Freddie is on the phone
Freddie called Little Mo (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie phoned his mum

Last night in EastEnders, Freddie decided to track down his dad, Graham Foster.

Kat told him a lie about Graham to prevent him from searching for him. However, she later told Jean and Harvey that she had to lie to Freddie and he mustn’t find out the truth.

Little Mo couldn’t even set foot in London or go near a car dealers all because of Graham. Tommy was sitting on the stairs and overheard the whole conversation.

Later on, Freddie phoned Little Mo but stopped himself from asking questions about his dad as Kat said that it would upset her.

Tommy then interrupted the phone call to tell Freddie what he knew about Graham. This led Freddie to search for Graham online, finding him on a car sales website.

EastEnders' Little Mo is in court
Fans are desperate for Little Mo to return (Credit: BBC)

Fans beg for Little Mo to return to EastEnders

After Freddie’s phone call to Little Mo, EastEnders fans have been desperate for Little Mo to return to the soap.

One fan wrote: “I’m loving these Little Mo mentions, please bring her back.”

Another viewer demanded: “Little Mo! Drag her back to the Square NOW! It’s been long enough.”

A third person tweeted: “I reallyyyyyyy hope we get Little Mo back”

EastEnders' Kacey Ainsworth is smiling on the red carpet
Kacey has teased a comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kacey Ainsworth teases Little Mo EastEnders return

It turns out that fans might just be getting what they’ve wished for as Kacey Ainsworth talked about the scene. But has she teased the return of Little Mo?

After the episode aired, Kacey Ainsworth took to Twitter to mention her ‘return’ to the soap.

She shared a photo of herself on the phone and captioned the post: “Apparently I’ve been on the blower…”

But, could this be a hint she’s coming back to Walford properly? Could Little Mo really be returning to Walford after Freddie’s phone call? Fans want it – and so do we!

Freddie Finds His Dad Online! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

