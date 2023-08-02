Kacey Ainsworth teases Little Mo return after Freddie phones his mum – and EastEnders fans are here for it

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, August 1), Freddie phoned his mum, Little Mo, and checked up on her.

This came after he tried to track down his dad, Graham Foster, online.

Now, Kacey Ainsworth has teased Little Mo will return to EastEnders and fans are here for it.

Freddie called Little Mo (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie phoned his mum

Last night in EastEnders, Freddie decided to track down his dad, Graham Foster.

Kat told him a lie about Graham to prevent him from searching for him. However, she later told Jean and Harvey that she had to lie to Freddie and he mustn’t find out the truth.

Little Mo couldn’t even set foot in London or go near a car dealers all because of Graham. Tommy was sitting on the stairs and overheard the whole conversation.

Later on, Freddie phoned Little Mo but stopped himself from asking questions about his dad as Kat said that it would upset her.

Tommy then interrupted the phone call to tell Freddie what he knew about Graham. This led Freddie to search for Graham online, finding him on a car sales website.

Fans are desperate for Little Mo to return (Credit: BBC)

Fans beg for Little Mo to return to EastEnders

After Freddie’s phone call to Little Mo, EastEnders fans have been desperate for Little Mo to return to the soap.

One fan wrote: “I’m loving these Little Mo mentions, please bring her back.”

I'm loving these Little Mo mentions please bring her back🙏🙏🙏 #Eastenders — Michelle💕 12 days until 27th birthday🥳 (@mishybabez_) August 1, 2023

Little Mo! Drag her back to the square NOW. It's been long enough. #EastEnders — Mark Binmore (@MarkBinmore) August 1, 2023

I reallyyyyyyy hope we get Little Mo back #EastEnders — Danni Dyer 🤌🏼 (@nursedoubled) August 1, 2023

Another viewer demanded: “Little Mo! Drag her back to the Square NOW! It’s been long enough.”

A third person tweeted: “I reallyyyyyyy hope we get Little Mo back”

Kacey has teased a comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kacey Ainsworth teases Little Mo EastEnders return

It turns out that fans might just be getting what they’ve wished for as Kacey Ainsworth talked about the scene. But has she teased the return of Little Mo?

After the episode aired, Kacey Ainsworth took to Twitter to mention her ‘return’ to the soap.

Apparently I’ve been on the blower …. pic.twitter.com/a3ZuX4iOsh — Kacey Ainsworth 💙 (@kaceyainsworth) August 1, 2023

She shared a photo of herself on the phone and captioned the post: “Apparently I’ve been on the blower…”

But, could this be a hint she’s coming back to Walford properly? Could Little Mo really be returning to Walford after Freddie’s phone call? Fans want it – and so do we!

