Johnny Connor in Coronation Street: Who was he? Who are his children?

Johnny Connor in Coronation Street was the estranged husband of Jenny, dad to Kate and Aidan, and long-lost dad to Carla.

He arrived in Weatherfield with a lot of baggage, and went on to collect a whole lot more thanks to his troublesome offspring and his own roving eye.

So what was his story?

Johnny became a fixture on the Street (Credit: ITV)

Who played Johnny Connor?

Johnny was played by Richard Hawley.

He was known to soap fans thanks to his role as Dave Matthews in Family Affairs. He’d also had roles in many television shows including Downton Abbey, Midsomer Murders, New Tricks, Endeavour and Father Brown.

Johnny and his kids

Johnny came to Weatherfield after years living in Spain, to get his mitts on the £100,000 he had invested in son Aidan’s factory as a bit of a tax dodge.

But instead of taking his money, Johnny decided to stay and run the factory alongside Carla and Aidan.

When Johnny went to visit Rob Donovan – Carla’s murderous brother – in jail, he got a shock. Rob announced that Carla was Johnny’s daughter and tried to blackmail Johnny.

Johnny though admitted he had an affair with Carla and Rob’s mother, and got a DNA test that proved he was the daddy.

Carla was shocked at first, as were Aidan and Kate, but the family did build an affectionate relationship.

Johnny and Carla became very fond of each other (Credit: ITV)

Marrying Jenny

Johnny caught the eye of Jenny Bradley, who was working as a cleaner at the factory. The pair fell in love and Jenny supported Johnny through his MS diagnosis.

The couple tied the knot at Rita Sullivan’s hospital bedside. Life was good – for a while – until womanising Johnny had an affair with Liz McDonald.

But they put it behind them and took over the Rovers.

Johnny and Jenny were happy for a while (Credit: ITV)

Aidan’s death

Johnny was devastated when his beloved son Aidan took his own life. He never really recovered from his grief.

He pushed Jenny away and then ended up in jail for a crime he had committed many years before.

Johnny never really recovered after Aidan’s death (Credit: ITV)

When Johnny was released – with his MS worsening – he and Jenny split for good.

But when the devastating storm hit Weatherfield last year, and Jenny fell into the sink hole, he realised, too late, that he loved her.

He went down to rescue his estranged wife, but sadly, he lost his life and Jenny was devastated.

